Five Penn State players make Daniel Jeremiah's final top 150 2026 NFL Draft prospects board

Penn State news, notes, and updates for April 21 include a top NFL Draft analyst’s final top 150 board, headlines of the day, and more. Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network put five former Nittany Lions on his final top prospects list ahead of the pro selection process starting on Thursday. Guard Vega Ioane leads the way at No. 11 overall.

“Ioane was a dominant presence at left guard for the Nittany Lions,” Jeremiah writes. “He has a thick, proportioned build and plays with outstanding strength/power. In the passing game, he can bend his knees, redirect and stay attached to defenders. He will occasionally take a loss against speed, but he handles power with ease. He is aware on stunts and games. In the run game, he latches on, runs his feet and always looks to finish.

“He had an epic battle against Oregon DL A’Mauri Washington in Penn State’s double-overtime loss to the Ducks last season. Ioane has tremendous upper torque to toss defenders out of the hole. He takes proper angles to the second level and can adjust in space. Overall, I love Ioane’s temperament, toughness and ability to anchor. He’ll be an impact starter from Day 1.”

The other former Penn State players on the list include quarterback Drew Allar at No. 94, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton at No. 107, defensive tackle Zane Durant at No. 113, and running back Nick Singleton at No. 117. You can see the full list here.

In other news, Matt Campbell will have his team back on the field today. Penn State will put spring practice No. 13 into the books before the head coach and some other program personnel meet with the media around lunchtime today. Stay tuned for updates from that.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Trimmings: Schedule changes for Bourque, Taylor; more Penn State weekend visitor notes: Fitz, BWI



Where do Penn State’s commits and top 2027 recruits rank in updated Rivals300?: Snyder, BWI



Penn State roster overhaul continues with Tibor Mirtic transfer: Bauer, BWI



The weekly rundown: Penn State preps for NFL Draft, Blue-White weekend, and the US Open: Pickel, BWI



Penn State lands 4-star CB Kei’Shjuan Telfair: T-Frank’s Film Room- Elite speed, coverage upside: Carr, BWI

Quote of the day

“He called me a lot during the recruiting process to talk to me. I think, out of all the head coaches I got to know throughout the process, I probably have the best relationship with him now. He’s just a great guy. Coach is so genuine and down to earth. He really cares about his players outside of football.”

New PSU safety commit Jonathan Galette on Matt Campbell.

