Former Boston College safety Omarion Davis commits to Penn State

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell and assistant coach Deon Broomfield have picked up another commitment in the transfer portal, adding former Boston College safety Omarion Davis following an official visit, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 188 pounds, Davis just finished his freshman season with the Eagles, giving him three more years of eligibility at Penn State. He also made an immediate impact after January enrollment, playing in all 12 games this past season. In addition to special teams, he totaled 153 snaps at strong safety, totaling 13 tackles.

“Omarion is another guy that’s a versatile safety,” said BC head coach Bill O’Brien after Davis signed. “He does it all on the football field. Very, very instinctive player. Smart player. Can play down in the box. Excellent tackler. Can play man-to-man coverage. Can play in the deep part of the field. Also [can] return kicks.”

A native of Charlotte, N.C., Davis emerged as a three-star prospect during his time at Indian Land High School, which is located just over the Carolina border in Fort Hill, S.C. He totaled 14 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment, taking an official visit to Georgia Tech before eventually committing to Boston College in June 2024. Cincinnati was also a serious contender.

So far, Penn State has now seen 45 scholarship players enter the transfer portal. In addition to DeJuan Lane, who originally announced he’ll stay at Penn State before entering the portal on Tuesday, the Nittany Lions have also seen Lamont Payne, King Mack, Antoine Belgrave-Shorter and Braz Thomas all enter the portal. senior Zakee Wheatley is headed to the NFL.

Campbell and his staff have added Marcus Neal and Jamison Patton, both of whom played at Iowa State last season. Patton has one season of eligibility remaining, while Neal has two. Vaboue Toure, who just completed his redshirt freshman season, is also expected to return for 2026, plus 2026 commits Bryson Williams and Amarion Jackson.

