Former Iowa State offensive lineman Kuol Kuol announces commitment to Penn State
Former Iowa State offensive lineman Kuol Kuol is transferring to Penn State. He announced the news on Sunday after taking an official visit to Penn State. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Centerville, Ohio is coming to State College after just one season in Ames. He committed to new Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton in the recruiting Class of 2025. He carried a three-star rating, per the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Kuol picked Iowa State over Boston College and Purdue as a recruit. He did not visit anywhere else after entering the transfer portal. That makes Penn State the lone option he considered, of course. He is the 10th former Cyclone to commit to Penn State since the portal opened on Jan. 2.
Top 10
- 1New
4 portal DL
Will visit today
- 2
Ben Brahmer
Picks PSU
- 3Live
Sunday situation
Latest news & notes
- 4
PSU retention grades
On defense
- 5New
FCS lineman
Visited Saturday
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Follow the next steps in remaking the Penn State football program with Blue-White Illustrated
Campbell is now at Penn State. What will happen next? We’re tracking it all, from staff changes to transfer portal news, recruiting, and more! Not a subscriber? Join today by clicking here. A BWI subscription gets you access to:
–Premium insight and intel from Sean Fitz, Nate Bauer, Ryan Snyder, Thomas Frank Carr, and Greg Pickel
—Access to the subscriber-exclusive Lions Den message board.
–Reporting from the On3 national college football team. It includes Pete Nakos, Ari Wasserman, Andy Staples, Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, and more!
–Dedicated recruiting coverage from the likes of Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, Adam Gorney, Sam Spiegelman, Greg Smith, and the rest of the Rivals team.
And a whole lot more. Sign up today by clicking here to see our best available offer.