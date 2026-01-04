Former Iowa State offensive lineman Kuol Kuol announces commitment to Penn State

Former Iowa State offensive lineman Kuol Kuol is transferring to Penn State. He announced the news on Sunday after taking an official visit to Penn State. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Centerville, Ohio is coming to State College after just one season in Ames. He committed to new Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton in the recruiting Class of 2025. He carried a three-star rating, per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Kuol picked Iowa State over Boston College and Purdue as a recruit. He did not visit anywhere else after entering the transfer portal. That makes Penn State the lone option he considered, of course. He is the 10th former Cyclone to commit to Penn State since the portal opened on Jan. 2.

Campbell is now at Penn State. What will happen next? We’re tracking it all, from staff changes to transfer portal news, recruiting, and more! Not a subscriber? Join today by clicking here. A BWI subscription gets you access to:

–Premium insight and intel from Sean Fitz, Nate Bauer, Ryan Snyder, Thomas Frank Carr, and Greg Pickel



—Access to the subscriber-exclusive Lions Den message board.



–Reporting from the On3 national college football team. It includes Pete Nakos, Ari Wasserman, Andy Staples, Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, and more!



–Dedicated recruiting coverage from the likes of Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, Adam Gorney, Sam Spiegelman, Greg Smith, and the rest of the Rivals team.



And a whole lot more. Sign up today by clicking here to see our best available offer.