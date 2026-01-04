Former Iowa State QB Rocco Becht will follow Matt Campbell to Penn State

Penn State is adding former Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht to its roster via the NCAA transfer portal. On3’s Hayes Fawcett and Pete Nakos first reported the news. The former three-year starter for new Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell in Ames announced his entry into the transfer portal on Dec. 20.

He reportedly did evaluate other options, but a reunion with Campbell, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, and quarterbacks coach Jake Waters in State College was always the most likely outcome. Now, it is official.

Becht comes to town with a 60.7 career completion percentage. He has thrown for 9,274 yards at the FBS level and owns a 64-to-27 touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio. Per ESPN, the new Penn State passer “dealt with injuries in 2025 and recently had labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He also dealt with an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder late in the year.”

Becht figures to be the Penn State starter in 2026, assuming he’s healthy. The Lions quarterback room will look very different in the Campbell and Mouser era. Ethan Grunkemeyer and Jaxon Smolik are both in the portal, as is freshman Bekkem Kritza. And, Drew Allar is off to the NFL, of course. Four-star Class of 2026 Peyton Falzone and three-star Class of 2026 commit Kase Evans are the only other two quarterbacks still in the program.

“I think [he’s] playing excellent football,” Campbell said about Becht in November. “I think our consistency, globally, on the offensive side of the football has to be better. But again, there are a lot of guys working through a lot of things on that side right now.”

