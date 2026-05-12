Former Michigan State assistant Dwayne Stephens joins Penn State basketball staff

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Mike Rhoades has filled the lone vacancy on his bench staff this offseason, naming Dwayne Stephens to the role in an announcement Tuesday morning. Stephens, a former longtime assistant coach to Tom Izzo at Michigan State who recently spent four seasons as head coach at Western Michigan, brings with him a 29-year coaching career.

Rhoades welcomed the addition in a prepared statement accompanying the release.

“Coach Stephens is one of the most well-respected and accomplished coaches in college basketball,” said Rhoades. “He brings elite experience from every level of the game – from Final Fours and Big Ten championships, to leading his own program as a head coach. He has recruited and developed some of the best players in the country, and his ability to build genuine relationships and impact winning will elevate every part of our program.

“We’re excited for our players and staff to get to work with him every day and are thrilled to welcome Coach Stephens and his family to Happy Valley!”

Stephens shared in the sentiment, acknowledging his excitement to help continue building the Penn State program entering the fourth season of Rhoades’ tenure with the Nittany Lions.

“I can’t wait to get to State College and help Coach Rhoades continue to build Penn State basketball,” said Stephens. “I love what he and his staff are doing. It’s a unique time in college athletics and to have the opportunity to join a group that’s doing it the right way is such a privilege.

“The only person more excited about this opportunity than I am is my brother, Jarrett, a PSU basketball alum. We Are!”

At Western Michigan, Stephens compiled a 42-84 overall record. But prior to that stop, he began his career with a three-season stint at Oakland before moving on to join Tom Crean at Marquette from 1999-2003 and eventually landing on Izzo’s bench in East Lansing.

Joining the Spartans for the 2003 season, Stephens was elevated to associate head coach and remained there until taking the Western Michigan job in 2022. Along the way, Stephens was credited with helping develop future NBA players including Draymond Green, Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Talk about it with our premium members in the Lions Den message board, here!