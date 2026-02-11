Former Penn State commit Layton von Brandt set to return to State College this spring

Former Penn State commit Layton von Brandt is beginning to put together his spring visit schedule. After announcing a Top 8 at the end of January, the Middletown, Del., native has now locked in spring visits to six of those schools.

Those visits, which von Brandt announced on social media Tuesday evening, will begin with trips to see two familiar faces, starting with a March 21st visit to see James Franklin and his staff at Virginia Tech. He’ll then head south a few days later to see former Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, who now coaches at his alma mater, Florida. He’ll then see two more SEC schools, Auburn (March 26) and Tennessee (March 28), before heading home.

Once those visits wrap up, von Brandt plans to take two more to northern schools in April, beginning with Notre Dame on April 11. He’ll then finally return to Penn State on April 18. That’ll be his first visit to State College since the White Out game against Oregon in late September. It’ll also be just his third time meeting with offensive line coach Ryan Clanton in person, following both an in-school and in-home visit with him in January. Matt Campbell also joined Clanton at Appoquinimink on Jan. 16.

“Penn State is on my top eight for a reason,” von Brandt said. “I love the school and the program, obviously, or I wouldn’t have committed. Just growing my relationship with the new staff week by week. I definitely want to get up and see how they work during practice, for sure.”

He went on to add, “I really am liking Coach Clanton and the relationship we’ve been building. Just got to get up there and meet the whole staff and see how they coach. I’m trying to deliberate this time around and give everyone in my top 8 a fair shot to recruit me and then hopefully narrow it to three or four schools after spring and then take some official visits.”

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound offensive tackle is ranked No. 48 nationally, according to Rivals’ Industry Rankings. He’s the sixth-ranked offensive tackle and No. 1 overall in Delaware for the 2027 class.