BWI Football
Former Penn State defensive end Chaz Coleman is no longer with the Tennessee football program
Penn State lost defensive end Chaz Coleman to the NCAA transfer portal this offseason to Tennessee. He is now “medically disqualified” and no longer with the Volunteers, according to BWI sister site VolQuest. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Coleman did not attend the second half of the SEC team’s spring practices. He then also did not show up for the start of voluntary summer workouts. Why any of that is the case is unclear.
“Chaz has been dealing with some things, and we’re here to support him,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel told On3 at the SEC’s spring meetings. “We’ll continue to go through that process.”
When Coleman followed former Lions defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter, and former Penn State analyst Andrew Jackson to Knoxville, it was seen as a big blow for Matt Campbell’s first defense and as a big win for that group and their new team. However, things got rocky quickly on Rocky Top for Coleman. Nakos reported in March that he was limited and missed a scrimmage. Sometime after that, he left practices completely. And now, he has left the program. It’s unclear what his next steps are or if he will return to college football in the future. He cannot transfer to another school and play this fall, at the very least.
“Ultimately, Chaz is dealing with some things off the field, and he’s got to handle that and go through that process,” Heupel said in April. “We’re here to help and support him in all those ways, and we’ll continue to do that, but that’s ultimately the beginning of his journey right now, and there’s some things he has to work with.”
Reviewing where every Penn State transfer ended up for the 2026 season
Coleman was one of the many players who left Penn State via the portal after the 2025 season. Where did each end up? A full recap is below:
Former Penn State quarterbacks
Jaxon Smolik — Temple
Ethan Grunkemeyer — Virginia Tech
Bekkem Kritza — Portal
Former Nittany Lion running backs
Corey Smith — Toledo
Jabree Coleman — South Carolina
Tikey Hayes — Portal
Former Penn State receivers
Josiah Brown — Virginia Tech
Aaron Enterline — Towson
Jeff Exinor — Virginia Tech
Anthony Ivey — San Jose State
Kaden Saunders — Southern Miss
Tyseer Denmark — Virginia Tech
Matthew Outten — Syracuse
Former Nittany Lion tight Ends
Joey Schlaffer — Temple
Luke Reynolds — Virginia Tech
Matt Henderson — Virginia Tech
Andrew Olesh — Oregon
Former Penn State offensive linemen
Eagan Boyer — Florida
Brady O’Hara — Monmouth
T.J. Shanahan — Florida
Alex Birchmeier — Liberty
J’Ven Williams — Charlotte
Michael Troutman — Virginia Tech
Former Penn State defensive tackles
Enai White — Oklahoma State
Sam Siafa — Portal
Kaleb Artis — Temple
Xavier Gilliam — Tennessee
Owen Wafle — Duke
Randy Adirika — Virginia Tech
Former Nittany Lion defensive ends
Zuriah Fisher — Southern Cal
Jaylen Harvey — North Carolina
Mylachi Williams — Virginia Tech
Chaz Coleman — Tennessee
Daniel Jennings — Virginia Tech
Cortez Harris — Virginia Tech
Former Penn State linebackers
Keon Wylie — Virginia Tech
Amare Campbell — Tennessee
DaKaari Nelson — N.C. State
Kari Jackson — Toledo
Anthony Speca — Purdue
Former Nittany Lion safeties
Kolin Dinkins — Temple
King Mack — NC State
Lamont Payne Jr. — Portal
Karson Kiesewetter — Portal
Dejuan Lane — Tennessee
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter — Arizona State
Braz Thomas — Portal
Former Penn State cornerbacks
AJ Harris — Indiana
Elliot Washington II — Clemson
Kenny Woseley — Virginia Tech