Former Penn State defensive end Chaz Coleman is no longer with the Tennessee football program

Penn State lost defensive end Chaz Coleman to the NCAA transfer portal this offseason to Tennessee. He is now “medically disqualified” and no longer with the Volunteers, according to BWI sister site VolQuest. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Coleman did not attend the second half of the SEC team’s spring practices. He then also did not show up for the start of voluntary summer workouts. Why any of that is the case is unclear.

“Chaz has been dealing with some things, and we’re here to support him,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel told On3 at the SEC’s spring meetings. “We’ll continue to go through that process.”

When Coleman followed former Lions defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter, and former Penn State analyst Andrew Jackson to Knoxville, it was seen as a big blow for Matt Campbell’s first defense and as a big win for that group and their new team. However, things got rocky quickly on Rocky Top for Coleman. Nakos reported in March that he was limited and missed a scrimmage. Sometime after that, he left practices completely. And now, he has left the program. It’s unclear what his next steps are or if he will return to college football in the future. He cannot transfer to another school and play this fall, at the very least.

“Ultimately, Chaz is dealing with some things off the field, and he’s got to handle that and go through that process,” Heupel said in April. “We’re here to help and support him in all those ways, and we’ll continue to do that, but that’s ultimately the beginning of his journey right now, and there’s some things he has to work with.”

Reviewing where every Penn State transfer ended up for the 2026 season

Coleman was one of the many players who left Penn State via the portal after the 2025 season. Where did each end up? A full recap is below:

Former Penn State quarterbacks

Jaxon Smolik — Temple

Ethan Grunkemeyer — Virginia Tech

Bekkem Kritza — Portal

Former Nittany Lion running backs

Corey Smith — Toledo

Jabree Coleman — South Carolina

Tikey Hayes — Portal

Former Penn State receivers

Josiah Brown — Virginia Tech

Aaron Enterline — Towson

Jeff Exinor — Virginia Tech

Anthony Ivey — San Jose State

Kaden Saunders — Southern Miss

Tyseer Denmark — Virginia Tech

Matthew Outten — Syracuse

Former Nittany Lion tight Ends

Joey Schlaffer — Temple

Luke Reynolds — Virginia Tech

Matt Henderson — Virginia Tech

Andrew Olesh — Oregon

Former Penn State offensive linemen

Eagan Boyer — Florida

Brady O’Hara — Monmouth

T.J. Shanahan — Florida

Alex Birchmeier — Liberty

J’Ven Williams — Charlotte

Michael Troutman — Virginia Tech

Former Penn State defensive tackles

Enai White — Oklahoma State

Sam Siafa — Portal

Kaleb Artis — Temple

Xavier Gilliam — Tennessee

Owen Wafle — Duke

Randy Adirika — Virginia Tech

Former Nittany Lion defensive ends

Zuriah Fisher — Southern Cal

Jaylen Harvey — North Carolina

Mylachi Williams — Virginia Tech

Chaz Coleman — Tennessee

Daniel Jennings — Virginia Tech

Cortez Harris — Virginia Tech

Former Penn State linebackers

Keon Wylie — Virginia Tech

Amare Campbell — Tennessee

DaKaari Nelson — N.C. State

Kari Jackson — Toledo

Anthony Speca — Purdue

Former Nittany Lion safeties

Kolin Dinkins — Temple

King Mack — NC State

Lamont Payne Jr. — Portal

Karson Kiesewetter — Portal

Dejuan Lane — Tennessee

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter — Arizona State

Braz Thomas — Portal

Former Penn State cornerbacks

AJ Harris — Indiana

Elliot Washington II — Clemson

Kenny Woseley — Virginia Tech



