Former Penn State freshman Mason Blackwood lands with St. Bonaventure

Mason Blackwood, a true freshman 6-foot-7 forward out of Rochester, N.Y., entered the transfer portal after one season at Penn State on Easter Sunday. Two weeks later, his destination is now known.

Announcing his decision on Instagram, Blackwood will continue his college career at St. Bonaventure.

Blackwood is one of seven scholarship Nittany Lions to depart from the 2025-26 roster. He is joined by senior guard Freddie Dilione (Georgia), Melih Tunca, Kayden Mingo (Baylor), Dominick Stewart, Eli Rice, and Justin Houser.

This past season, Blackwood appeared in 26 games as a true freshman. He averaged 2.6 points in 12.2 minutes per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor. He also added 1.8 rebounds per game.

His playing time varied throughout his debut season. At times, injuries to the frontcourt created increased opportunities, allowing Blackwood to see expanded minutes down the stretch.

He logged 23 minutes in a February loss at Nebraska, followed with 18 minutes against Ohio State on Senior Day at the Bryce Jordan Center, and played 19 at Rutgers on March 8 to close the regular season. In the Big Ten Tournament on March 10, he then earned his first career start against Northwestern.

“I thought the last three weeks he’s been playing harder than others and his physicality and just the way he competes. He gave us 20 minutes today,” said Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades. “He’s going to get better and better. And he cares so much, he works very hard, he’s very competitive, and he’s got a big, strong body. I thought his defense was good today. We need a little more offense out of him, but I thought he did some good things.”

Penn State roster rebuild continues

While Blackwood’s exit is now finalized, the Nittany Lions have operated with intention in the transfer portal to rebuild their roster.

The latest addition came Sunday, when Tim Oboh, a 6-foot-11 center who played his first two seasons at Buffalo, announced his commitment to the program. Along with Oboh, Penn State has added guards Jay Rodgers, Roberts Blums, and Brant Byers via the transfer portal, as well as small forwards Roko Prkacin and Francis Wibaut from the international ranks.

Where things stand for Penn State

Guards Jay Rodgers, Reggie Grodin, Roberts Blums, Brant Byers

Wings Roko Prkačin, François Wibaut, Chris Lotito

Bigs Ivan Juric, Sasa Ciani, Tibor Mirtic, Timothy Oboh

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