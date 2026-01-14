Former Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer officially signs with Virginia Tech

Former Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer hit the transfer portal earlier this month and is now officially signing with Virginia Tech. The long-expected news was announced on Wednesday, 10 days after the Ohio native said he would be leaving the Lions after starting the final seven games of the 2025 season.

“First, I want to thank God for placing me in the position I am in,” Grunkemeyer wrote on social media at the time. “I am extremely grateful for the past two years. It has truly been a blessing to spend that time at Penn State. I will forever cherish the relationships and connections I made during my time

there. I want to thank everyone who helped push me to be the best I can be, both on and off the field. Thank you, Nittany Nation, for the incredible support and for two years I will always be grateful for.”

Grunkemeyer leaves Penn State as the program’s single-season completion percentage record holder. After taking over for the injured Drew Allar in mid-October, he finished the year with a final stat line of 123 completions on 178 attempts (69.1 percent) for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. He will reunite with former Lions head coach James Franklin and also with one-time assistants Ty Howle and Danny O’Brien in Blacksburg. They will be the Hokies’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, respectively.

Penn State is overhauling its quarterbacks room to start the Matt Campbell era

Penn State will have just one returning quarterback in 2026: Walk-on Jack Lambert. The rest join Grunkemeyer in moving on. Jaxon Smolik is now at Temple. Bekkem Kritza is in the transfer portal still after one season in State College. And Allar, of course, is off to the NFL Draft.

So far, first-year Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell has added three passers to the roster since taking over in early December. Rocco Becht is coming to Penn State after starting during the last three seasons under Campbell and new Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser. Former Rivals300 recruit and four-star quarterback Alex Manske, who will be a redshirt freshman in 2026, is also making the move from Ames to State College. And one-time Cyclones commit Kase Evans, a Rivlas Industry Rankings three-star passer from Lexington, Tex., will now sign with the Lions in February. That trio is joined by four-star Pennsylvania quarterback Peyton Falzone. He signed with Penn State in early December before Campbell took over.