Former Penn State commit Kemon Spell commits to Georgia

Penn State was hopeful to get running back Kemon Spell back on campus last weekend for its first junior day under head coach Matt Campbell. In the end, the five-star running back stayed home, citing the weather as a major reason why.

Now, just a week later, the McKeesport running back is committed elsewhere, announcing on Monday that he’s committed to Georgia.

“It’s a great school, great program,” Spell told DawgsHQ. “They’re great at football. As soon as I got the offer, they showed me love right off the rip. That’s something I always look for when I go places.”

During his sophomore season, Spell averaged 10.7 yards per carry, totaling 1,681 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns. After missing a few games early during his junior season, Spell still managed to rack up over totaling 1,500 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns.

Just over two weeks ago, Spell spoke very highly of his initial conversations with Campbell and his staff. When asked about them at a 7-on-7 tournament in Florida, Spell said, “I could see myself back in Happy Valley, but it’s gonna take some time for me to process all this stuff. That’s just what the process is.”

He added, “The whole staff has been reaching out to me, especially [Savon Huggins],” “Coach Terry [Smith’s] been with me for like three years now, so he was kinda telling them how I operate. They came and did a home visit — it was great — and they want me to get back up there real soon.”

However, it should also be noted that Spell has consistently said in recent weeks that Georgia is the team to beat in his recruitment, despite predictions that Penn State had the momentum to potentially change that.

Penn State will undoubtedly continue to pursue Spell, who’s ranked No. 3 overall nationally in Rivals’ Industry Rankings and No. 1 overall at running back. The Keystone State prospect has also consistently said that he plans to use his official visits this upcoming summer, although it’s currently unclear if that’s still the case.



