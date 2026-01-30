Former Penn State running back Nick Singleton suffers broken foot at Senior Bowl, report says

Former Penn State running back Nick Singleton suffered a broken foot during a practice at the Senior Bowl, The Reading Eagle reports. Singleton’s father, Timmy, told the outlet’s Rich Scarcella that Nick Singleton “injured the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot and will undergo surgery early next week at the famed Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Ala.” He will still be able to attend next month’s NFL Combine but will not be able to participate in drills while he recovers.

“It seems like he’s been snake-bitten the last year between the thumb, the way the season went and this happening,” Tim Singleton told The Reading Eagle. “We thought he was going to turn the page and start something new when he went out to California to train.

“He’ll be fine. He’ll keep grinding. Things happen for a reason.”

Singleton left Penn State as the program’s all-time leader in total touchdowns (55), rushing touchdowns (44), and all-purpose yards (5,586). His NFL Draft outlook is currently unclear. He was in Mobile, Ala., for the famed All-Star game to help raise his stock for the next level. But, after leaving the event with an injury that will take him off the field for the Combine and likely the Lions’ Pro Day event, as well, it is more likely than not that he will be a Day 3 selection, at best.

Four other Penn State players set to play in Saturday’s Senior Bowl

Singleton suffered his setback on the final day of practice, which was Thursday, at the Senior Bowl. The teams are off the field today before playing in Saturday’s All-Star game. Zane Durant, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Kaytron Allen, and Zakee Wheatley are all expected to play for the National team against the American team at 2:30 p.m. ET. NFL Network will televise the contest.

“Durant’s first-step explosiveness has continued to show during practices,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid wrote about Durant after Wednesday’s practice. “Splitting time at multiple interior spots, his upfield burst has been challenging for blockers to match. Durant made multiple plays in the backfield on Wednesday, including a disruptive tackle for loss during the team period of practice.

“At 6-foot-1, 290 pounds, Durant is likely a situational late-down pass rusher early in his career but has the chance to develop into more. His burst and ability to penetrate the first level have been more consistent during practice than what he showed on film during the 2025 season. I have a third-round grade on him as a defensive line rotational player.”