Former Penn State running back set to join Big Ten program for 2026 season

Former Penn State running back Tikey Hayes is joining the Nebraska football program for the 2026 season, Huskers Online reports. The news comes months after Hayes, a Class of 2025 signee with the Nittany Lions, left the program. After announcing on Jan. 7 that he would return to play under Matt Campbell and co., in State College, the Aliquippa native hit the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 10. After not landing at a school before spring practice started, the rusher enrolled at Iowa Western Community College with plans of playing junior college ball this fall. However, he is not reversing course again; this time, he is returning to the Big Ten. Hayes is now in the Nebraska student directory.

Hayes made his Penn State debut in the Pinstripe Bowl. He carried 3 times for 18 yards in the Lions’ 22-10 win over Clemson. The running back has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

In other news, Penn State president Neeli Bendapudi joined peers from Ohio State, Michigan, and USC to meet with Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) Tuesday regarding their co-sponsored Protect College Sports Act, Yahoo Sport’s Ross Dellenger reports. While the Big Ten and SEC are currently unified in opposing the piece of legislation, which is not yet on the Senate floor for debate, the four presidents called the meeting “productive” in a statement to Yahoo.

“We appreciate the effort behind the Protect College Sports Act and support the bill’s intent,” the four schools said in a statement to Yahoo! Sports. “At the same time, key issues should be addressed to ensure the bill protects student-athletes and provides long-term stability for colleges, universities and conferences.”

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Trimmings: Oscar Webersink commits, what’s next for Penn State recruiting?: Fitz, BWI



4 Penn State players will sport new jersey numbers in 2026; here’s the complete list: Pickel, BWI



Rivals Scouting Director on Penn State commit David Tarawallie: ‘He has the look of an ascending prospect’: Snyder, BWI



Should Penn State be viewed as the fifth-best team in the Big Ten during the preseason?: Pickel, BWI



Ranking the Top 10 Big Ten Transfers: A look at the most impactful roster additions for the 2026 season: Wasserman, On3

Quote of the day

“The reason PSU stood out for me was the coaching staff and the culture that they preach. The biggest part for me is the development and the way they coach, where nothing is given and needs to be earned.

“I really enjoyed my visit, too, and all the great conversations I had with Coach [Ryan] Clanton, Coach Jackson [Scott-Brown] and all the other coaches. I could really visualize myself going there, too, so that was a big part of it.”

New PSU OL commit Oscar Webersink to BWI’s Ryan Snyder after committing to the Lions.