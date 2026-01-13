Former Division II lineman Tyshon Huff signs with Penn State
Penn State has added another offensive lineman to its 2026 roster with the addition of former Division II player Tyshon Huff.
A Class of 2023 recruit, Huff spent the past three seasons at Tiffin University in Northern Ohio. The Cincinnati native redshirted his first season, then played in one game for the Dragons in 2024.
2025 proved to be a breakout year for Huff, starting all 11 games. He also played both guard and tackle, bringing some needed versatility to offensive line coach Ryan Clanton’s room. Huff also allowed just one sack this season. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.
Film Study: What does WR Keith Jones Jr. bring to PSU’s WR room?
“The coaches are some of the best coaches I’ve been around. I feel great about the elite development they can do for me,” Huff said when asked why Penn State was the school for him. “But also, just jumping on this opportunity is why I wanted to commit to Penn State.”
Top 10
- 1Live
PORTAL SALE
BWI + On3 + Rivals for 50% OFF
- 2Breaking
Tyshon Huff
Commits to PSU
- 3
'LBU' breakdown
A look at the position group
- 4
Keith Jones Jr.
Picks PSU
- 5New
Depth chart
For the defense
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Unlike at the Division I level, Division II players don’t have a defined transfer portal window. That allowed Huff to enter the portal at the end of November. After earning a handful of Football Championship Subdivision offers, he eventually earned five Football Bowl Subdivision offers. Huff took official visits to Buffalo, Troy and Wyoming prior to his trip to Penn State.
Huff is the sixth scholarship offensive lineman to commit to Penn State out of the transfer portal. Four of those six previously played at Iowa State. They also earned a commitment from Texas State offensive lineman Brock Riker. Huff is the 37th player to join the Nittany Lions out of the portal so far.
Incoming Penn State Offensive Transfers
Quarterbacks
|Name
|School
|Ht./Wt.
|2026 Eligibility
|Notes
|Rocco Becht
|Iowa State
|6-1/210
|RS Senior
|Story
|Alex Manske
|Iowa State
|6-3/225
|RS Freshman
|Story
Running Backs
|Name
|School
|Ht./Wt.
|2026 Eligibility
|Notes
|Carson Hansen
|Iowa State
|6-2/220
|Senior
|Story
|James Peoples
|Ohio State
|5-10/206
|Junior
|Story
Wide Receivers
|Name
|School
|Ht./Wt.
|2026 Eligibility
|Notes
|Chase Sowell
|Iowa State
|6-3/210
|RS Senior
|Story
|Brett Eskildsen
|Iowa State
|6-1/200
|Junior
|Story
|Keith Jones Jr.
|Grambling State
|6-4/190
|RS Sophomore
|Story
|Karon Brookins
|Iowa State
|6-5/200
|RS Freshman
|Story
|Zay Robinson
|Iowa State
|5-11/185
|RS Freshman
|Story
Tight Ends
|Name
|School
|Ht./Wt.
|2026 Eligibility
|Notes
|Gabe Burkle
|Iowa State
|6-6/255
|RS Senior
|Story
|Ben Brahmer
|Iowa State
|6-7/255
|Senior
|Story
|Cooper Alexander
|Iowa State
|6-4/245
|RS Sophomore
|Story
Offensive Line
|Name
|School
|Ht./Wt.
|2026 Eligibility
|Notes
|Trevor Buhr
|Iowa State
|6-4/325
|RS Junior
|Story
|Tyshon Huff
|Tiffin University
|6-4/300
|RS Junior
|Brock Riker
|Texas State
|6-4/290
|Sophomore
|Story
|Kuol Kuol
|Iowa State
|6-6/290
|RS Freshman
|Story
|Will Tompkins
|Iowa State
|6-5/300
|RS Freshman
|Story
|Vaea Ikakoula
|Iowa State
|6-3/355
|RS Freshman
|Story
|Hunter Albright
|St. Francis
|6-5/310
|RS Freshman
|(Walk-On)
Incoming Penn State Defensive Transfers
Defensive Tackles
|Name
|School
|Ht./Wt.
|2026 Eligibility
|Notes
|Siale Taupaki
|UCLA
|6-4/330
|RS Senior++
|Story
|Keanu Williams
|UCLA
|6-5/320
|RS Senior+
|Story
|Dallas Vakalahi
|Utah
|6-2/318
|Junior
|Story
|Armstrong Nnodim
|Oklahoma State
|6-2/290
|RS Sophomore
|Story
|Alijah Carnell
|Iowa State
|6-5/290
|Sophomore
|Story
Defensive Ends
|Name
|School
|Ht./Wt.
|2026 Eligibility
|Notes
|Alexander McPhearson
|Colorado
|6-6/240
|Sophomore
|Story
Linebackers
|Name
|School
|Ht./Wt.
|2026 Eligibility
|Notes
|Caleb Bacon
|Iowa State
|6-4/240
|RS Senior+
|Story
|Kooper Ebel
|Iowa State
|6-4/235
|Senior
|Story
|Cael Brezina
|Iowa State
|6-3/235
|Junior
|Story
|Chris Fileppo
|West Virginia
|6-4/208
|RS Freshman
|Story
Cornerbacks
|Name
|School
|Ht./Wt.
|2026 Eligibility
|Notes
|Ibn McDaniels
|Syracuse
|6-3/205
|RS Sophomore
|Story
Safeties
|Name
|School
|Ht./Wt.
|2026 Eligibility
|Notes
|Jeremiah Cooper
|Iowa State
|6-0/195
|RS Senior
|Story
|Jamison Patton
|Iowa State
|6-2/210
|Senior
|Story
|Marcus Neal Jr.
|Iowa State
|6-1/215
|Junior
|Story
|Omarion Davis
|Boston College
|5-11/188
|Sophomore
|Story
|Hunter Sowell
|Iowa State
|5-10/170
|RS Freshman
|Story
Special Teams
|Name
|School
|Ht./Wt.
|2026 Eligibility
|Notes
|Nathan Tiyce
|Mississippi State
|6-5/230
|Sophomore
|Story
|Lucas Tenbrock
|St. Charles North
|6-6/220
|Freshman
|Story