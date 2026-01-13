Former Division II lineman Tyshon Huff signs with Penn State

Penn State has added another offensive lineman to its 2026 roster with the addition of former Division II player Tyshon Huff.

A Class of 2023 recruit, Huff spent the past three seasons at Tiffin University in Northern Ohio. The Cincinnati native redshirted his first season, then played in one game for the Dragons in 2024.

2025 proved to be a breakout year for Huff, starting all 11 games. He also played both guard and tackle, bringing some needed versatility to offensive line coach Ryan Clanton’s room. Huff also allowed just one sack this season. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

“The coaches are some of the best coaches I’ve been around. I feel great about the elite development they can do for me,” Huff said when asked why Penn State was the school for him. “But also, just jumping on this opportunity is why I wanted to commit to Penn State.”

Unlike at the Division I level, Division II players don’t have a defined transfer portal window. That allowed Huff to enter the portal at the end of November. After earning a handful of Football Championship Subdivision offers, he eventually earned five Football Bowl Subdivision offers. Huff took official visits to Buffalo, Troy and Wyoming prior to his trip to Penn State.

Huff is the sixth scholarship offensive lineman to commit to Penn State out of the transfer portal. Four of those six previously played at Iowa State. They also earned a commitment from Texas State offensive lineman Brock Riker. Huff is the 37th player to join the Nittany Lions out of the portal so far.

Incoming Penn State Offensive Transfers

Quarterbacks

Name School Ht./Wt. 2026 Eligibility Notes Rocco Becht Iowa State 6-1/210 RS Senior Story Alex Manske Iowa State 6-3/225 RS Freshman Story

Running Backs

Name School Ht./Wt. 2026 Eligibility Notes Carson Hansen Iowa State 6-2/220 Senior Story James Peoples Ohio State 5-10/206 Junior Story

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Name School Ht./Wt. 2026 Eligibility Notes Gabe Burkle Iowa State 6-6/255 RS Senior Story Ben Brahmer Iowa State 6-7/255 Senior Story Cooper Alexander Iowa State 6-4/245 RS Sophomore Story

Offensive Line

Incoming Penn State Defensive Transfers

Defensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Name School Ht./Wt. 2026 Eligibility Notes Alexander McPhearson Colorado 6-6/240 Sophomore Story

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Name School Ht./Wt. 2026 Eligibility Notes Ibn McDaniels Syracuse 6-3/205 RS Sophomore Story

Safeties

Special Teams