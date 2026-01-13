Skip to main content
Former Division II lineman Tyshon Huff signs with Penn State

by: Ryan Snyder51 minutes ago

Penn State has added another offensive lineman to its 2026 roster with the addition of former Division II player Tyshon Huff.

A Class of 2023 recruit, Huff spent the past three seasons at Tiffin University in Northern Ohio. The Cincinnati native redshirted his first season, then played in one game for the Dragons in 2024.

2025 proved to be a breakout year for Huff, starting all 11 games. He also played both guard and tackle, bringing some needed versatility to offensive line coach Ryan Clanton’s room. Huff also allowed just one sack this season. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

“The coaches are some of the best coaches I’ve been around. I feel great about the elite development they can do for me,” Huff said when asked why Penn State was the school for him. “But also, just jumping on this opportunity is why I wanted to commit to Penn State.”

Unlike at the Division I level, Division II players don’t have a defined transfer portal window. That allowed Huff to enter the portal at the end of November. After earning a handful of Football Championship Subdivision offers, he eventually earned five Football Bowl Subdivision offers. Huff took official visits to Buffalo, Troy and Wyoming prior to his trip to Penn State.

Huff is the sixth scholarship offensive lineman to commit to Penn State out of the transfer portal. Four of those six previously played at Iowa State. They also earned a commitment from Texas State offensive lineman Brock Riker. Huff is the 37th player to join the Nittany Lions out of the portal so far.

Incoming Penn State Offensive Transfers

Quarterbacks

NameSchoolHt./Wt.2026 EligibilityNotes
Rocco BechtIowa State6-1/210RS SeniorStory
Alex ManskeIowa State6-3/225RS FreshmanStory

Running Backs

NameSchoolHt./Wt.2026 EligibilityNotes
Carson HansenIowa State6-2/220SeniorStory
James PeoplesOhio State5-10/206JuniorStory

Wide Receivers

NameSchoolHt./Wt.2026 EligibilityNotes
Chase SowellIowa State6-3/210RS SeniorStory
Brett EskildsenIowa State6-1/200JuniorStory
Keith Jones Jr.Grambling State6-4/190RS SophomoreStory
Karon BrookinsIowa State6-5/200RS FreshmanStory
Zay RobinsonIowa State5-11/185RS FreshmanStory

Tight Ends

NameSchoolHt./Wt.2026 EligibilityNotes
Gabe BurkleIowa State6-6/255RS SeniorStory
Ben BrahmerIowa State6-7/255SeniorStory
Cooper AlexanderIowa State6-4/245RS SophomoreStory

Offensive Line

NameSchoolHt./Wt.2026 EligibilityNotes
Trevor BuhrIowa State6-4/325RS JuniorStory
Tyshon HuffTiffin University6-4/300RS Junior
Brock RikerTexas State6-4/290SophomoreStory
Kuol KuolIowa State6-6/290RS FreshmanStory
Will TompkinsIowa State6-5/300RS FreshmanStory
Vaea IkakoulaIowa State6-3/355RS FreshmanStory
Hunter Albright St. Francis6-5/310RS Freshman(Walk-On)

Incoming Penn State Defensive Transfers

Defensive Tackles

NameSchoolHt./Wt.2026 EligibilityNotes
Siale TaupakiUCLA6-4/330RS Senior++Story
Keanu WilliamsUCLA6-5/320RS Senior+Story
Dallas VakalahiUtah6-2/318JuniorStory
Armstrong NnodimOklahoma State6-2/290RS SophomoreStory
Alijah CarnellIowa State6-5/290SophomoreStory

Defensive Ends

NameSchoolHt./Wt.2026 EligibilityNotes
Alexander McPhearsonColorado6-6/240SophomoreStory

Linebackers

NameSchoolHt./Wt.2026 EligibilityNotes
Caleb BaconIowa State6-4/240RS Senior+Story
Kooper EbelIowa State6-4/235SeniorStory
Cael BrezinaIowa State6-3/235JuniorStory
Chris FileppoWest Virginia6-4/208RS FreshmanStory

Cornerbacks

NameSchoolHt./Wt.2026 EligibilityNotes
Ibn McDanielsSyracuse6-3/205RS SophomoreStory

Safeties

NameSchoolHt./Wt.2026 EligibilityNotes
Jeremiah CooperIowa State6-0/195RS SeniorStory
Jamison PattonIowa State6-2/210SeniorStory
Marcus Neal Jr.Iowa State6-1/215JuniorStory
Omarion DavisBoston College5-11/188SophomoreStory
Hunter SowellIowa State5-10/170RS FreshmanStory

Special Teams

NameSchoolHt./Wt.2026 EligibilityNotes
Nathan TiyceMississippi State6-5/230SophomoreStory
Lucas TenbrockSt. Charles North6-6/220FreshmanStory