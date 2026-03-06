Four Penn State wrestling commits, plus Teag Sanderson, earn Day 1 wins at PIAA Championships: Results

The first day of the 2026 PIAA Wrestling Championships is in the books. It was a successful one for four Penn State wrestling commits, who are competing at the Class 3A level for a gold medal, and also the freshman son of the Nittany Lions’ head coach, State College Area’s Teag Sanderson.

Starting with the committed wrestlers, Class of 2026 signees Braiden Weaver of Altoona and Elijah Brown of Belle Vernon, in addition to Class of 2027 commits Landon Sidun of Norwin High and James Whitbred of State College, are all into Friday’s quarterfinal round.

Sidun cruised to an easy technical fall, 17-2, over Tommy Oswald of Lower Dauphin in his opener at 121 pounds. The future Nittany Lion needed just 2:37 to rack up four takedowns and then four near-fall points to end the match early. He will face Nico Emili of Bethlehem Catholic first on Friday.

At 133 pounds, Weaver used a third-period escape to beat Mason Whitney of Abington Heights, 1-0, in the first round. The Altoona senior rode out Whitney in the second following a scoreless first period. He then escaped early in the third to earn the only point of the match. He will face Drew Scherer of Boiling Springs first on Friday.

At 152 pounds, Whitbred built a 10-1 first period lead over Jared Gonzalez of Notre-Dame Green Pond. He used two takedowns and a four-point tilt to do it. The Little Lion then needed just 39 seconds of second-period action to take Gonzalez down and tilt him for four more en route to a 17-1 technical fall in 2:39. He has Kevin Mallon of Central Bucks West first on Friday.

Last but not least, Brown, the defending state champ at 215 pounds, started his title defense by pinning Kaleb Dumin of Boyertown in just 34 seconds. He did so after building a 9-0 lead. He opens with

As for Teag Sanderson, the son of Cael, he had an impressive state tournament debut at 172 pounds. The Little Lion needed all of 2:43 to beat Dustin Hoover of Ephrata by technical fall, 16-1. The path to victory included two takedowns, two four-point nearfalls, and a reversal. He faces Elijah Simak of Nazareth Area first on Friday.

The quarterfinal round for Class 3A wrestlers starts at 2:15 p.m. ET on Friday.

PIAA Championships round-by-round results for Penn State commits

Landon Sidun, 121 pounds, Norwin High, Penn State Class of 2027 commit:

R1: Won by technical fall over Tommy Oswald of Lower Dauphin, 17-2, in 2:37

QF: Will face Nico Emili of Bethlehem Catholic

Braiden Weaver, 133 pounds, Altoona High, Nittany Lions Class of 2026 signee:

R1: Won by decision over Mason Whitney, Abington Heights, 1-0

QF: Will face Drew Scherer of Boiling Springs

James Whitbred, 152 pounds, State College Area, Penn State Class of 2027 commit:

R1: Won by technical fall, 17-1, over Jared Gonzalez of Notre-Dame Green Pond in 2:39

QF: Will face Kevin Mallon of Central Bucks West

Elijah Brown, Belle Vernon, Nittany Lions Class of 2026 signee

R1: Won by fall in 34 seconds over Kaleb Dumin of Boyertown

QF: Will face Sawyer Ermigiotti of Pennridge

