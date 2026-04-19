Penn State adds top-ranked commit in 2027 class in CB Kei'shjuan Telfair

Penn State picked up its third commitment of the weekend and its fourth cornerback in the Class of 2027 Sunday with the addition of four-star prospect Kei’shjuan Telfair. The 6-foot, 160-pound defensive back is now the top-ranked commit in the class, coming in at No. 111 nationally in the Industry Rankings.

A native of Euclid, Ohio, Telfair earned an offer from position coach Terry Smith way back in October 2024. That led him to take multiple trips to State College over the past two years. However, more importantly, it allowed Smith to get a foot in the door before most other major programs.

“Coach Terry is great. He’s straightforward with everything and really knows what he’s doing,” Telfair said. He also added, “I got a good relationship with Coach Smith and he has a good plan for me. The relationship I have with Coach [Matt] Campbell is strong, too. He actually reminds me of my high school coach. So, that’s a big part of it, too.”

Smith’s early eye for Telfair’s talent paid off, as the Euclid prospect surpassed more than 40 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment. Clemson, Michigan and Notre Dame were among the schools that hosted him for games last fall. He also took unofficial visits to Nebraska and Ohio State in March, and followed by a trip to Miami this past weekend.

Telfair also visited Penn State twice this spring, and while it was believed that he would commit last week, in the end, it didn’t take too long for Smith to lock down arguably his top remaining cornerback target in the class.

In addition to his national ranking, the Industry Rankings have him as the 14th-ranked cornerback nationally and No. 4 overall in Ohio. A consensus four-star prospect at all three major sites, Rivals has him ranked No. 116 nationally, No. 14 at cornerback and fourth in Ohio for the 2027 class. In fact, all three sites rank him just outside the top 100, ranging from No. 113 at 247Sports to No. 129 at ESPN.

Scouting Report

“Kei’shjuan Telfair is a dynamic, two-way player at the high school level, which we think is always a positive when you’re looking for corner prospects,” said Rivals Scouting Director Charles Power. “You have to really like his play speed and the explosion he plays with. I think the functional athleticism and ball skills stack up really well with this corner group, and that’s a big reason why he was an upward mover for us, just based on his general playmaking ability on his junior film.

“I think the biggest area for Telfair to continue improving is really just adding size. He’s on the thinner side currently and is going to need to continue gaining mass to hold up as a run defender at the college level. But I really like the overall skill set. Within that corner group, we felt he was certainly worthy of a bump based on his skill set and the junior season he had.”