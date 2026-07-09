Four-star DE George Parkinson includes Penn State among Top 6

Penn State is one of six schools still in the mix with coveted in-state edge rusher George Parkinson.

On Thursday, the four-star prospect from Malvern Prep shared on social media that Penn State, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M are the six schools he’s now primarily focused on.

“I want to sincerely thank every coach, staff member, and program that has invested their time in me throughout this process. I don’t take any of it for granted,” Parkinson posted on X. “These six schools have consistently made me feel like a priority, and I’m excited to continue building those relationships as my recruiting journey continues. This isn’t a commitment—it’s simply where my focus will be moving forward. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. The work continues.”

For Penn State, it’s a positive sign in what’s been an excellent start to the 2028 recruiting class. After four-star cornerback Deonte Flemings committed to the Nittany Lions back in January, Penn State picked up another major commitment last Thursday when four-star quarterback James Armstrong ended his recruitment.

In addition to just being talented players, both Flemings and Armstrong are also from Pennsylvania, similar to Parkinson. In-state recruiting only matters so much in today’s recruiting landscape, but for Matt Campbell and his staff, who came to State College from Iowa State, it’s a positive sign that the past six months of in-person recruiting is starting to pay off.

“Being there the last three times this year, I am feeling a lot more confident in the coaches and program,” Parkinson told Rivals national recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong. “They have really showed me a lot of love and said that I am the main priority of the 2028 class, which feels really good. The last time we were there was a lot of fun with my family and getting to know the coaches better.

“I’m excited because I really see Coach Campbell’s vision and what’s he gonna build at Penn State. Everyone who I have talked to has said Coach Campbell is a great coach, leader and even better man, and after the last couple visits, I really see that and that’s important to me. He has been in constant communication with me as well. I’m really excited to see what they do this year. I really like the position coach as well.”

Parkinson is a consensus four-star prospect at all three major recruiting sites. The Industry Rankings place him just inside the Top 100 nationally at No. 99 overall. He’s the 11th-ranked edge rusher and No. 2 overall in Pennsylvania for the class.





