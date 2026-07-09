BWI Recruiting
Four-star DE George Parkinson includes Penn State among Top 6
Penn State is one of six schools still in the mix with coveted in-state edge rusher George Parkinson.
On Thursday, the four-star prospect from Malvern Prep shared on social media that Penn State, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M are the six schools he’s now primarily focused on.
“I want to sincerely thank every coach, staff member, and program that has invested their time in me throughout this process. I don’t take any of it for granted,” Parkinson posted on X. “These six schools have consistently made me feel like a priority, and I’m excited to continue building those relationships as my recruiting journey continues. This isn’t a commitment—it’s simply where my focus will be moving forward. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. The work continues.”
For Penn State, it’s a positive sign in what’s been an excellent start to the 2028 recruiting class. After four-star cornerback Deonte Flemings committed to the Nittany Lions back in January, Penn State picked up another major commitment last Thursday when four-star quarterback James Armstrong ended his recruitment.
Link: Why this Penn State commit is the safest bet to live up to his lofty rating
In addition to just being talented players, both Flemings and Armstrong are also from Pennsylvania, similar to Parkinson. In-state recruiting only matters so much in today’s recruiting landscape, but for Matt Campbell and his staff, who came to State College from Iowa State, it’s a positive sign that the past six months of in-person recruiting is starting to pay off.
“Being there the last three times this year, I am feeling a lot more confident in the coaches and program,” Parkinson told Rivals national recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong. “They have really showed me a lot of love and said that I am the main priority of the 2028 class, which feels really good. The last time we were there was a lot of fun with my family and getting to know the coaches better.
“I’m excited because I really see Coach Campbell’s vision and what’s he gonna build at Penn State. Everyone who I have talked to has said Coach Campbell is a great coach, leader and even better man, and after the last couple visits, I really see that and that’s important to me. He has been in constant communication with me as well. I’m really excited to see what they do this year. I really like the position coach as well.”
Parkinson is a consensus four-star prospect at all three major recruiting sites. The Industry Rankings place him just inside the Top 100 nationally at No. 99 overall. He’s the 11th-ranked edge rusher and No. 2 overall in Pennsylvania for the class.
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