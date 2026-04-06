Four-star RB Aiden Gibson following Penn State trip: 'One of the best visits I've ever been on'by: Ryan Snyder15 minutes agoRyanSnyderOn3Read In AppWoodruff High sophomore Aiden Gibson (32) runs near Powdersville High sophomore Stephen Hudgins (22) during the first quarter of State Class 3A football playoffs at Powdersville High School in Greenville, S.C. Friday, November 22, 2024.Penn State hosted four-star running back Aiden Gibson from South Carolina over the weekend. Where do the Nittany Lions now stand? Learn more.