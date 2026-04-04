Four-star WR Landon Blum ends recruitment, commits to Penn State

Penn State picked up a second commitment Saturday evening when Woodbine, Iowa, native Landon Blum ended his recruitment to join the Nittany Lions.

A consensus four-star prospect at all three major recruiting sites, Blum was originally offered by Matt Campbell and his staff while still at Iowa State in April 2024. Following a handful of visits to Ames over an 18-month stretch, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound athlete made it no secret last September that he was favoring the Cyclones at the time.

“I have a great relationship with the old ISU staff and new PSU staff right now,” Blum told Rivals analyst Allen Trieu. “Really working on building that relationship with Coach Moore right now since he’s new to the program. He’s been great so far.”

At one point, Blum was ranked as a tight end by Rivals, but that’s since been changed to wide receiver. Penn State always planned to use him more as a wide receiver in Taylor Mouser’s offense. Although he plays eight-man football in high school, Blum is still considered an excellent prospect, earning a spot in the Rivals300 at No. 278 nationally. The Industry Rankings have him ranked even higher at No. 202 nationally at 26th overall at wide receiver.

Including Penn State, which formally offered Blum in mid-January, Blum totaled 20 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment. Other notable schools included Auburn, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ole Miss and Wisconsin. Last season, Blum finished with 60 receptions for 1,049 yards. He also had 24 receiving touchdowns, the most in Iowa in 2025.

Last spring, Blum also finished second in the state championship meet for the Men’s 1A High Jump with a personal best of 6 feet, 7 inches.