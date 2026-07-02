Fresh Beaver Stadium photos show new adidas sign, latest construction progress as July begins at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE — It’s July 2, which means sixty-five days now separate Penn State from its 2026 season opener against Marshall on Sept. 5 at Beaver Stadium. A day earlier, on July 1, construction workers continued renovating the structure as part of a $700 million project that will see its second phase close in a little more than a month.

The date matters, as it is also the same day that the Nittany Lions kicked off a 10-year agreement with adidas, which replaces NIKE as the team’s apparel partner. To mark the change, a sign with the company’s logo now hangs in the middle of the monstrously high upper west concourse, which stands 195 feet tall.

“Every day, the future of West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium becomes more visible,” Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft said in a letter to fans earlier this week. “After more than 750,000 labor hours, thousands of tons of steel and the topping out of the final beam this June, we’re creating a game day experience worthy of the greatest fans in college sports.

“Expanded concourses, modern amenities, upgraded premium spaces, enhanced technology and improved accessibility will ensure Beaver Stadium remains one of the most iconic and intimidating venues in America for decades to come.”

One of the new features is the installation of new lighting fixtures in the stadium.

Fresh Beaver Stadium photos as Penn State-Marshall approaches

Check out our photo gallery to see more below.