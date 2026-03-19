Full Penn State wrestling results, team score update, bout recaps after session one of the 2026 NCAA Championships

CLEVELAND — Penn State leads the team race after one session at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. The No. 1 Nittany Lions went 10-0 in the first round, highlighted by pins from 157-pound freshman PJ Duke and 174-pound senior Levi Haines in addition to five technical falls, two decision victories, and a major decision triumph.

Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team has 22.5 team points at the end of session one. Penn State leads Iowa (15 points), Ohio State and Oklahoma State (14.5), Iowa State (14), Nebraska (13), Cornell and Stanford (10), Minnesota (9.5), and Arizona State (9).

Below, you can find complete Penn State first round bout by bout recaps in addition to a look at who each Nittany Lion will wrestle in tonight’s second round. It starts at 7 p.m. ET. on ESPN.

Finally, up-to-date brackets are here.

Penn State first round bout by bout recaps

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State md. No. 32 Mack Mauger of Missouri, 11-2

The Nittany Lion scored three takedowns and tacked on 1:42 in riding time en route to victory. His takedowns came in the second (one) and third (two) after a scoreless first period. Lilledahl also tacked on 1:42 in riding time.

133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU TF No. 30 Gabe Whisenhunt of Oregon State, 17-2 (5:30)

Blaze scored a takedown halfway through the first period to lead 3-0 after one. In the second, he chose down, quickly escaped, and shot and scored to swell his lead to 7-1. The Nittany Lion then fended off a Whisenhunt shot and won the scramble for his third takedown and a 10-1 lead and then tilted for four nearfall and a 15-1 lead after two. In the third, Whisenhunt chose down, escaped, and Blaze took him down for the 17-2 technical fall in 5:30.

141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, Penn State d. No. 19 Haiden Drury, Utah Valley, 2-0

Davis won his opener on the strength of a second-period rideout and third-period escape. He didn’t generate much offense while wrestling with a wrap on his right hand.

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU TF No. 33 Austin McBurney of Brown, 19-4 (5:34)

Van Ness racked up six takedowns en route to a 19-4 technical fall over No. 33 Austin McBurney of Brown in 5:34. The Nittany Lion scored 13 points in the second period en route to victory in his 149-pound opener.

157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State F No. 33 Yannis Charles of Morgan State, 1:55

Duke hit a single leg takedown early in the first for a 3-0 lead. He then racked up two more takedowns before pinning Charles at the 1:55 mark of the first period to win at 157.

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU TF No. 32 Cody Walsh of Drexel, 21-5 (4:45)

No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink took out No. 32 Cody Walsh of Drexel by technical fall, 21-5, in 4:45. He scored seven takedowns en route to a win his 165-pound opener.

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State F No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine, 1:33

Haines took O’Dell down early in the first period, tilted him for four nearfall points, and eventually settled in to earn the pin at the 1:33 mark of the first period.

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU TF No. 32 Caleb Uhlenhopp of Utah Valley, 19-4 (6:29)

The Nittany Lion led 6-1 after one and 12-3 after two on the strength of four takedowns. He then quickly got another one to start the third and finished the bonus point win with one with 29 seconds left.

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State TF No. 32 Blake Schaffer of Kent State 20-4 (5:43)

No. 1 Josh Barr of Penn State won his 197-pound opener over No. 32 Blake Schaffer of Kent State by technical fall, 20-4, in 5:43.

Barr led 11-2 after one thanks to three takedowns and a pair of nearfall points. He tacked on two more takedowns in the second while working for a pinning combination and taking his riding time over three minutes. Starting the third with a 17-3 lead, Schaffer took bottom, escaped, and Barr scored one final takedown to end the match early.

285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU d. No. 24 Connor Barket of Duke, 13-7

Mirasola raced out to a 9-2 first period lead on the strength of three takedowns. Barket escaped to start the second and it was 9-3 after two. Mirasola chose down to start the third, escaped, added a takedown, but then gave one up to wipe out a major decision.

First round scores for the Nittany Lions and second round matchups

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

R1: Won by major decision over No. 32 Mack Mauger of Missouri, 11-2

R2: vs. No. 17 Jett Strickenberger of West Virginia

133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 30 Gabe Whisenhunt of Oregon State, 17-2 (5:30)

R2: vs. No. 19 Gage Walker of Missouri

141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, Penn State

R1: Won by decision over No. 19 Haiden Drury of Utah Valley, 2-0

R2: vs. No. 3 Brock Hardy of Nebraska

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 33 Austin McBurney of Brown, 19-4 (5:34)

R2: vs. No. 16 Jacob Frost of Iowa State

157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State

R1: Won by fall over No. 33 Yannis Charles of Morgan State (1:55)

R2: vs. No. 17 Luke Mechler of Wisconsin

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 32 Cody Walsh of Drexel, 21-5 (4:45)

R2: vs. No. 16 Paddy Gallagher of Ohio State

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State

R1: Won by fall over No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine, 1:33

R2: vs. No. 16 Nick Fine of Columbia

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine, 19-4 (6:29)

R2: vs. No. 16 Rylan Rogers of Lehigh

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 32 Blake Schaffer of Kent State, 20-4 (5:43)

R2: vs. No. 17 Dillon Bechtold of Bucknell

285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU

R1: Won by decision over No. 24 Connor Barket of Duke, 13-7

R2: vs. No. 8 Ben Kueter of Iowa