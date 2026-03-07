Future Penn State wrestlers and others shine at PIAA state wrestling tournament: Photo Gallery
Future Penn State wrestlers Elijah Brown and Landon Sidun will wrestle for state championships Saturday evening in Hershey. Future Nittany Lions Braiden Weaver and James Whitbred were knocked out in the semifinals Friday evening, while Teag Sanderson, son of Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson, also lost in the semis.
Of course, Pennsylvania is stacked with talented wrestlers in both the AA and AAA divisions, many of whom are headed to the Big Ten’s top programs. Below is photo gallery from Friday’s quarterfinal and semifinal action.