Future Penn State wrestlers and others shine at PIAA state wrestling tournament: Photo Gallery

Mug-Shot 4x4by: Ryan Snyder39 minutes agoRyanSnyderOn3

Future Penn State wrestlers Elijah Brown and Landon Sidun will wrestle for state championships Saturday evening in Hershey. Future Nittany Lions Braiden Weaver and James Whitbred were knocked out in the semifinals Friday evening, while Teag Sanderson, son of Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson, also lost in the semis.

Of course, Pennsylvania is stacked with talented wrestlers in both the AA and AAA divisions, many of whom are headed to the Big Ten’s top programs. Below is photo gallery from Friday’s quarterfinal and semifinal action.

Penn State wrestler James Whitbred
Penn State commit James Whitbred from State College. He’s ranked No. 94 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2027 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)
DuBois wrestler Mateo Gallegos
DuBois wrestler Mateo Gallegos. He’s ranked No. 28 nationally in 2028 by Flo Wrestling. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)
Penn State wrestler Elijah Brown
Penn State commit Elijah Brown from Belle Vernon. He’s ranked No. 77 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2026 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)
State College wrestler Teague Sanderson
State College wrestler Teague Sanderson. The 2029 wrestler is the son of Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)
Virginia Tech wrestler Melvin Miller
Virginia Tech commit Melvin Miller from Bishop McCourt. He’s ranked No. 1 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2027 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)
Iowa wrestler Joe Bachman
Iowa commit Joe Bachman from Faith Christian. He’s ranked No. 3 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2027 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

Penn State wrestler Landon Sidun
Penn State commit Landon Sidun from Norwin. He’s ranked No. 2 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2027 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)
Virginia Tech wrestler Beau Bassett
Virginia Tech commit Bo Bassett from Bishop McCourt. He’s ranked No. 2 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2026 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

Penn State wrestler Braiden Weaver
Penn State commit Braiden Weaver from Altoona. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)
Rutgers wrestler Carter Chunko
Rutgers commit Carter Chunko from Saucon Valley. He’s ranked No. 55 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2027 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)
Keegan Bassett from Bishop McCourt
Keegan Bassett from Bishop McCourt. He’s ranked No. 17 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2028 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)
Wrestler Kendahl Hoare
Kendahl Hoare from DuBois. He’s ranked 11th nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2028 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)
Wrestler Mario Hutcherson
Mario Hutcherson from Kiski Area. He’s ranked No. 10 nationally in 2028 by Flo Wrestling. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)
NC State wrestler Dominic Deputy
NC State commit Dominic Deputy. He’s ranked No. 37 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2026 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)
