Future Penn State wrestlers and others shine at PIAA state wrestling tournament: Photo Gallery

Future Penn State wrestlers Elijah Brown and Landon Sidun will wrestle for state championships Saturday evening in Hershey. Future Nittany Lions Braiden Weaver and James Whitbred were knocked out in the semifinals Friday evening, while Teag Sanderson, son of Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson, also lost in the semis.

Of course, Pennsylvania is stacked with talented wrestlers in both the AA and AAA divisions, many of whom are headed to the Big Ten’s top programs. Below is photo gallery from Friday’s quarterfinal and semifinal action.

Penn State commit James Whitbred from State College. He’s ranked No. 94 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2027 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) DuBois wrestler Mateo Gallegos. He’s ranked No. 28 nationally in 2028 by Flo Wrestling. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Penn State commit Elijah Brown from Belle Vernon. He’s ranked No. 77 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2026 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) State College wrestler Teague Sanderson. The 2029 wrestler is the son of Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Virginia Tech commit Melvin Miller from Bishop McCourt. He’s ranked No. 1 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2027 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Iowa commit Joe Bachman from Faith Christian. He’s ranked No. 3 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2027 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

Penn State commit Landon Sidun from Norwin. He's ranked No. 2 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2027 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Rutgers commit Brandt Harer from Montgomery. He's ranked No. 10 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2026 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Virginia Tech commit Bo Bassett from Bishop McCourt. He's ranked No. 2 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2026 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

Rutgers commit Carter Chunko from Saucon Valley. He's ranked No. 55 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2027 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Keegan Bassett from Bishop McCourt. He's ranked No. 17 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2028 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Penn State commit Braiden Weaver from Altoona. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)