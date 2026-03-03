Future Stars at Penn State? Mailbag Questions, Combine Reactions & Position Battles

The Penn State football team starts March with spring football on the way and recruiting gearing up in the background. Today on the BWI Live Show, we’re answering fan questions about the team’s status heading into this critical period, including your questions! Today, we’ll start with our weekly BWI Mailbag segment to get to your offseason thoughts first. Next, we’ll recap the NFL Combine performance of the team’s nine players who attended last week before finishing the show by talking about our recent conversations with Penn State football players during last week’s media interviews.

Join the show live at 10 a.m. to ask your questions in the Mailbag! We’ll select the best questions from the live chat and answer them during the show!

Of course, the best way to know when we go live, post breaking news, commitments, and more is to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel. If you enable notifications, you’ll receive alerts when we post content to the channel. Stay tuned for later this week when we introduce new Rivals national correspondent Allen Trieu on the show! In fact, we’re offering a 50% off sign-up in celebration of Trieu joining the team. Click here to join for half off the regular price of membership at BWI!

BWI Mailbag: Young players stashed for later

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell discusses his recruiting and team-building plans for his February conversation with the media. He discussed the team’s objective of building a foundation for now and for the future. To this point, we have focused primarily on the team’s starters coming from the transfer portal, but there is a second layer of players who will make a contribution this year and will also be part of the team’s future. We’ll highlight some of those players on today’s show, thanks to a question from one of our Lions Den Message Board members, who asked this question on the BWI Mailbag thread.

Other topics we’ll discuss today include:

How the staff plans to handle reps during spring football

When can fans expect more information about the Adidas switch?

Mississippi removing tax on NIL funds

Don’t see a topic you want to discuss? Join the live show and ask your question in the chat! We’ll answer the best ones on air.

Penn State at the NFL Combine: Recap

Next, we’ll recap Penn State players’ performances from the NFL Combine last week. On-field workouts ramped up on Thursday and concluded on Sunday with the offensive line. We’ll discuss who stood out, who made their mark, and which players didn’t do much either way to help or hurt themselves.

Of course, the biggest name to make his debut after an injury that ended his season in October was Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. The former starter threw at the Combine on Saturday and got positive reviews, which have catapulted him into the online discourse and debate over the last 48 hours. We’ll discuss what’s true and what’s hype around his draft stock.

Getting to know Penn State’s new Linebackers and the battle at center

Finally, we’ll recap our work from last week, including our conversations with new and returning players from last week. Sean Fitz spoke with returner Dom Rulli about his quest to become the starting center at Penn State and his decision to stay despite the team adding a center in Brock Riker. We’ll also discuss the Iowa State linebackers and how their scheme in 2025 may have masked some hidden talents thanks to its unique style.