Going to the Penn State Blue-White practice? Here are detours, closures, construction to be aware of

If you’re heading to Saturday’s Penn State Blue-White practice, you likely already know that dealing with damp, rainy conditions once you get to Beaver Stadium will be part of the day.

Navigating a few construction projects will also be part of the journey to the venue. But it is worth pointing out, before diving into those, that the typical one-way game-day traffic pattern around Beaver Stadium will not be in effect this weekend.

Multiple ongoing projects along Rt. 322 in both directions will affect travelers who use that main artery to reach State College from south of town. A spokesperson for PennDot’s District 8 highlighted the following projects for travelers to be aware of (all information courtesy of PennDot):

Thompsontown Bridge Rehabilitation: A rehabilitation project that will improve a pair of bridges spanning Platt Hollow Road just east of the Thompsontown interchange in Delaware Township. The left (passing) lane is closed in the eastbound direction for approximately half a mile, and the right (travel) lane is closed in the westbound direction for approximately 2.5 miles for this project and the SEDA-COG Bridge Preservation project detailed below.

SEDA-COG Bridge Preservation: This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of three bridges, two spanning Route 333 and Delaware Creek, one on the eastbound side and another on the westbound side, as well as a third spanning Route 2007 (Locust Run Road) and Locust Run on Route 22 westbound. Presently, the westbound lane of Route 22 is closed for approximately 2.5 miles as work progresses on the bridges spanning Route 333 and Delaware Creek, Route 2007 (Locust Run Road) and Locust Run, and the bridge spanning Platt Hollow Road just east of the Thompsontown interchange in Delaware Township that is part of the Thompsontown Bridge Rehabilitation project detailed above.

Lewistown Narrows Rehabilitation: A restoration project to improve the ride quality and extend the service life of more than 16 miles along Route 22 in Juniata and Mifflin counties. The left (passing) lanes of Route 22 eastbound and westbound are closed for approximately four miles between Lewistown and Arch Rock through the narrows.

There’s also road work for Penn State fans to know about around the stadium

The right (travel) lanes of Route 322 eastbound and westbound are closed for approximately half a mile near the Innovation Park/Penn State University exit. While these lanes are closed, the westbound off-ramp at this exit is also closed.

A detour that sees drivers continue along Route 322 westbound, merge onto I-99 southbound, take exit 71/Woodycrest-Toftrees, follow Waddle Road to the on-ramp for I-99 northbound, merge onto I-99 northbound, and follow it back to Route 322 eastbound and the Innovation Park/Penn State University exit on the eastbound side in in place. The eastbound off-ramp remains open.

A secondary detour will be implemented for game day that uses the Shiloh Road Interchange. Flaggers will be stationed at the Waddle Road and Shiloh Road interchanges directing traffic traveling to the stadium.

Additionally, the right (travel) lane of I-99 southbound is also closed for approximately half a mile at the Port Matilda exit. While this lane is closed, the southbound off-ramp at this exit is also closed. A detour that directs drivers off I-99 at exit 68/Grays Woods-Waddle, sees them take Route 3042 (Skytop Mountain Road) to Alternate 220 and follow it to Port Matilda is in place. The detour for the Innovation Park/Penn State University exit.

Planning your route

511PA offers an online route planning tool that allows you to put in your starting address and Beaver Stadium as your ending address to see what lies ahead for your Penn State commute. You can access the tool by clicking here.