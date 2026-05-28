Gut Check: Can Penn State Recruiting Finish Higher than 15?

The Penn State football recruiting staff is waiting a week to start its official visits so we also have a week to do a wider look at the team’s recruiting situation heading into the final, pivotal stretch of commitment season. On today’s show, we’ll recap the latest recruiting news, including Penn State missing out on a pair of four-star prospects. Today’s main topic will be a gut check of where things are and where they will go over the next six months of recruiting. We’ll ask recruiting reporter Sean Fitz a series of questions to get his gut reaction to them on today’s show. We’ll also ask you for your thoughts in the BWI Mailbag!

Join the show live to discuss what’s on your mind with the team’s recruiting efforts in June. We’ll be taking the best questions from the live chat to answer in the BWI Mailbag segment on today’s show. Want to be the first to know when a player commits, or there’s a big story breaking? Subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel right now and enable notifications.

Penn State news and notes

The team added a new player to it’s official visit schedule next week. Learn more about the safety that Penn State wants to see in person on June 5. We’ll also discuss the recent news that a pair of the team’s top competition got wins over the Nittany Lions this week. Four-star tight end Colt Lumpris committed to Michigan this week, days after his teammate, Sean Currie, committed to Penn State. We’ll also discuss the sting factor of losing Carter Jones to Clemson.

Penn State recruiting gut check

Next, we’ll dive into today’s main topic. We’re not asking Fitz for the facts or reporting. We’re asking him to draw on what he knows to give us his opinion on several important and relevant topics to the Class of 2027. We want to get a gut check from the BWI Recruiting staff. We’ll ask him if he thinks Penn State will end up with a class ranking better than 15, who he thinks is the best player so far, if the team will get a second quarterback, and other topics we’ve discussed this year.

BWI Mailbag

Finally, we’ll answer your questions on the BWI Mailbag! Join the show live at 10 a.m. to discuss what’s on your mind. Our featured questions from the site include a look at the roster to determine which players may need to play early, and who has a long development cushion ahead of them. We’ll also discuss the value of playing Temple from a recruiting standpoint.