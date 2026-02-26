Here's where each Penn State wrestling starter must finish at Big Tens to earn an auto bid to nationals
Penn State will be in Cleveland in 22 days for the 2025-2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. The No. 1 Nittany Lions expect to have all 10 starters on hand as they push for their fifth straight team title and 14th overall. There are two ways head coach Cael Sanderson’s grapplers can qualify for nationals. The first is by securing one of the Big Ten’s allocation spots in each weight class. The other is by securing an at-large bid.
The NCAA put out its conference allocation list on Thursday. It tells us where each Nittany Lion must finish at the end of next weekend’s two-day Big Ten tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center to punch their ticket to nationals. A breakdown is below.
Where must each Penn State wrestler finish at Big Tens to automatically qualify for nationals?
Fourteen wrestlers will qualify for Big Tens in each weight class. Each bracket will wrestle to as many placing spots as needed to fill the conference’s NCAA allocations. Here’s where each Penn State starter must finish to secure one of them:
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Andrew Rappleyea
Dealing with injury
- 2New
Abraham Sesay
PSU among top schools
- 3
Injury updates
Rehab in focus for PSU
- 4
NFL Combine
2 Lions in action today
- 5Trending
Rocco Becht
Talks surgery & more
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
125 pounds, Luke Lilledahl: Ninth or better
133 pounds, Marcus Blaze: Eighth or better
141 pounds, Braeden Davis: Seventh or better
149 pounds, Shayne Van Ness: Ninth or better
157 pounds, PJ Duke: Eighth or better
165 pounds, Mitchell Mesenbrink: Ninth or better
174 pounds, Levi Haines: 10th or better
184 pounds, Rocco Welsh: Eighth or better
197 pounds, Josh Barr: 10th or better
285 pounds, Cole Mirasola: Ninth or better
The Big Ten’s 87 total allocation across all 10 weight classes is by far the most. The Big 12 is second with 63. And the ACC’s 39 round out the top three. There are 288 conference allocations in total, meaning 42 at-large bids will be up for grabs. Those will be announced on March 10.
See the full allocations list here.
New seeding information is out
The NCAA also put out its third coaches’ rankings and second RPI sheet on Thursday. You can read more about where Penn State wrestlers stand in those metrics here.
Big Ten tournament schedule
See it below, courtesy of the Big Ten:
|Saturday, March 7
(Coverage on Big Ten Network/FOX Sports app and B1G+)
|10 a.m.
|Session I (First Round, Quarterfinals, Wrestlebacks)
|Big Ten Network | Results | Photos
|5 p.m.
|Session II (Consolation Matches, Wrestlebacks)
|B1G+ | Results | Photos
|7 p.m.
|Session II (Semifinals)
|Big Ten Network | Results | Photos
|Sunday, March 8
(Coverage on Big Ten Network/FOX Sports app and B1G+)
|TIME
|SESSION
|LINKS
|12 p.m.
|Session III (Consolation Semifinals, 7th-Place Matches)
|B1G+ | Results | Photos
|4:30 p.m.
|Session IV (1st-, 3rd- and 5th- Place Matches)
|Big Ten Network | Results | Photos | Recap