Here's where each Penn State wrestling starter must finish at Big Tens to earn an auto bid to nationals

Penn State will be in Cleveland in 22 days for the 2025-2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. The No. 1 Nittany Lions expect to have all 10 starters on hand as they push for their fifth straight team title and 14th overall. There are two ways head coach Cael Sanderson’s grapplers can qualify for nationals. The first is by securing one of the Big Ten’s allocation spots in each weight class. The other is by securing an at-large bid.

The NCAA put out its conference allocation list on Thursday. It tells us where each Nittany Lion must finish at the end of next weekend’s two-day Big Ten tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center to punch their ticket to nationals. A breakdown is below.

Where must each Penn State wrestler finish at Big Tens to automatically qualify for nationals?

Fourteen wrestlers will qualify for Big Tens in each weight class. Each bracket will wrestle to as many placing spots as needed to fill the conference’s NCAA allocations. Here’s where each Penn State starter must finish to secure one of them:

125 pounds, Luke Lilledahl: Ninth or better

133 pounds, Marcus Blaze: Eighth or better

141 pounds, Braeden Davis: Seventh or better

149 pounds, Shayne Van Ness: Ninth or better

157 pounds, PJ Duke: Eighth or better

165 pounds, Mitchell Mesenbrink: Ninth or better

174 pounds, Levi Haines: 10th or better

184 pounds, Rocco Welsh: Eighth or better

197 pounds, Josh Barr: 10th or better

285 pounds, Cole Mirasola: Ninth or better

The Big Ten’s 87 total allocation across all 10 weight classes is by far the most. The Big 12 is second with 63. And the ACC’s 39 round out the top three. There are 288 conference allocations in total, meaning 42 at-large bids will be up for grabs. Those will be announced on March 10.

New seeding information is out

The NCAA also put out its third coaches’ rankings and second RPI sheet on Thursday. You can read more about where Penn State wrestlers stand in those metrics here.

Big Ten tournament schedule

