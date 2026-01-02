Here's where Penn State co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter will coach in 2026

Penn State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter will be coaching elsewhere in 2026. After serving as the Lions’ defensive coordinator for the Pinstripe Bowl, Poindexter is moving on to Tennessee. Volquest first reported the news.

The former Virginia great and College Football Hall of Fame member left his alma mater in 2012, first for UCONN and then for Purdue. He later joined the Nittany Lions in 2021 and spent the last five seasons in State College.

“Right now, I’m just concentrating on trying to finish out this season, doing my best,” Poindexter said earlier this year. “As far as my future here at Penn State, who knows? We’re all just there coaching and trying to do our best for these last five games.”

Poindexter has previously had opportunities to leave Penn State. The most notable instance came back in 2021 when he interviewed for the open Virginia head coaching job.

“Penn State is the right place for me because of the people here,” Poindexter said back then. “Obviously, Coach James Franklin, he’s a great leader. Awesome man. Treats my family wonderfully. I love this Penn State community, this university.

“Things come up. I had to explore it because it was the school I went to, but at this time in my career, this is the right place for me to be under the leadership of Coach Franklin and I’m excited to be here.

“I felt that in my soul, I felt that in my heart, that it wasn’t the right time, so I came back and I’m ready to work. I can’t say what the future holds for me. But, just how I went through my career, I show up at a place and I put my heart and soul into that place and just try to keep my head down and try to do the best job I can.”