Highs & Lows: Penn State pulls away late, tops Clemson

Highs & Lows: Penn State pulls away late, tops Clemsonby: Nate Bauer17 hours agoNateBauerBWIRead In AppDec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) celebrates after a sack during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn ImagesPenn State broke open a defensive struggle with a fourth-quarter surge to beat Clemson 22-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday afternoon.