Skip to main content
Penn State
Join Now

Highs & Lows: Penn State pulls away late, tops Clemson

nate-mug-10.12.14by: Nate Bauer17 hours agoNateBauerBWI
highs-lows-penn-state-pulls-away-late-tops-clemson
Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) celebrates after a sack during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Penn State broke open a defensive struggle with a fourth-quarter surge to beat Clemson 22-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
BWI
+
+
One subscription: The best Penn State Nittany Lions coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.