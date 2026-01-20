How did former Penn State players do in the NFL in 2025, and who can still make the Super Bowl?

The pool of former Penn State players who could compete for a Super Bowl title this year is down to two entering conference championship weekend. Caedan Wallace, a backup offensive lineman for the Patriots, and Chris Stoll, who is the long snapper for the Seahawks, are the only two ex-Lions on teams who are playing in next weekend’s conference championship games. Both could make the title game, of course, as New England is an enormous favorite over Denver, while Seattle is favored to beat the Rams at BetMGM.

It was mostly an up-and-down year for former Penn State players in the pros. Many of them dealt with injuries for large stretches of the season. The best season might have come from Parker Washington, who was excellent this year in Jacksonville. Abdul Carter had a fine rookie season, even if it got off to a slow start, and while Saquon Barkley took a step back from his epic 2024 season, while Micah Parsons suffered a season-ending injury, Jaquan Brisker took a big step forward with the Bears and Jordan Stout had a Po Bowl worthy season punting for the Baltimore Ravens.

How did former Penn State players do in the NFL during the 2025 season?

Saquon Barkley (Played at Penn State from 2015-17), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley’s second season in Philadelphia was not as sensational as his first. Part of an often dysfunctional Eagles offense, he finished with 280 carries for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 50 receiving yards and two scores.

Ryan Bates (2016-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Bates logged just 87 snaps in 2025, all of which came as part of the Bears’ field goal kicking unit.

Jaquan Brisker (2019-21), S, Chicago Bears: Brisker led the Bears’ defense with 1,142 snaps over 18 games, according to PFF. After making 93 stops during the regular season, he added another 23 during Chicago’s two-game playoff run. He also netted an interception and two sacks during the 2025 season.

Ji’Ayir Brown (2020-22), S, San Francisco 49ers: Brown suffered a hamstring injury during the 49ers’ Wild Card round win over Philadelphia and thus was out for the team’s season-ending blowout setback to Seattle in the divisional round. Brown finished the year with 80 tackles, a forced fumble, and two interceptions.

Abdul Carter (2022-24), DE, New York Giants: Carter, a Giants first-round NFL Draft pick, started six games as a rookie, including his team’s final four contests. He improved as the season went on, ultimately finishing with 43 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He will finish among the NFL’s top defensive rookies in 2025 but will not win the AP honor in that category.

Tariq Castro-Fields (2017-21), CB, Philadelphia Eagles: Castro-Fields signed a future/reserve contract with the Eagles in early January, which keeps him with the franchise during the offseason. He was with the team throughout 2025, though he never left the practice squad.

Sean Clifford (2017-21), QB, Cincinnati Bengals: Clifford spent the second half of the season on the Bengals roster after being cut by Green Bay earlier in 2025. He was on the practice squad with Cincinnati, save for the three weeks when he served as the active roster’s emergency third quarterback on game days in November.

Jahan Dotson (2018-21), WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Dotson played in every Eagles game this season, drawing 10 starts and totaling 637 snaps. They did not amount to much, though, as he totaled 18 receptions for 262 yards and a touchdown.

Arnold Ebiketie (2021), LB, Atlanta Falcons: Ebiketie’s last start, one of three in 2025, came in Week 7. However, he played in every game, and split 36 tackles and two sacks over 384 snaps.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu (2020-23), OL, New York Jets: Fashanu started every game at left tackle for the Jets in 2025. He allowed six sacks over 1,038 snaps and only committed three penalties, which ranked fifth among tackles. He was top 45 in fewest sacks and hurries allowed.

Pat Freiermuth (Played at Penn State from 2018-20), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Freiermuth lamented his reduced role in the Steelers offense at the end of the team’s playoff run, and with good reason. He was fifth on the team in targets with just 56, and turned them into 41 receptions for 486 yards and four scores.

Will Fries (2017-20), OL, Minnesota Vikings: After earning a big contract in the offseason as a free agent, Fries started every game this year at right guard and logged 989 snaps. He earned a top 20 pass blocking grade from PFF, but was among the league’s leaders in sacks and hurries allowed for guards, per the same outlet.

Mike Gesicki (2014-17), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Gesicki missed time in 2025. He only suited up for 13 games. When active, his productivity was as up and down as the Bengals’ offense, as he finished the year with 28 catches for 307 yards and two scores.

Blake Gillikin (2016-19), P, Arizona Cardinals: Gillikin played in the first five games of the season before being placed on injured reserve with a back injury and never returned.

Kevin Givens (Played at Penn State from 2016-18), DT, San Francisco 49ers: Givens dealt with injuries for a good portion of his sixth NFL season. He ultimately suited up for only five games, none of which were in the postseason, and finished with only two tackles on the season.

Chris Godwin (2014-16), WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: After his 2024 season was cut short by an injury, Godwin started slow in 2025. He played in a total of nine games, finishing with 33 catches for 360 yards and two scores.

Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19), DE, San Francisco 49ers: Gross-Matos played in just 10 games during his second season in San Francisco. After making eight stops (one for loss) during the regular season, he added two tackles over two postseason contests.

Adisa Isaac (2019-23), LB, Baltimore Ravens: Isaac has not yet played this season as he continues to recover from an undisclosed injury.

Coziah Izzard (2020-24), DT, New Orleans Saints: Izzard was signed to the NFC South franchise’s practice squad on Sept. 1. He signed a future contract to stay with the team during the offseason in late December.



Curtis Jacobs (Played at Penn State from 2020-2023), LB, Tennessee Titans: Jacobs bounced around NFL teams in 2025. He ended up playing in just three games, all for the Titans, and all on special teams. He saw 39 snaps covering kicks and punts and also working on the field goal block team.

Austin Johnson (2013-15), DT, Jacksonville Jaguars: Johnson served as a backup nose tackle for the AFC South franchise in 2025. Over 14 games, he logged 204 snaps and finished with 12 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Theo Johnson (2020-23), TE, New York Giants: Johnson played in 15 games in 2025. He caught 45 passes for 528 yards and five touchdowns, the latter of which was a team high.

DaQuan Jones (2010-13), DL, Buffalo Bills: Over 14 games in 2025, Jones netted 25 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Jalen Kimber (2024), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: After being cut by the Bills in October, Kimber signed with the Bengals’ practice squad in December. The team signed him to a futures contract this past January, which will keep hm with the franchise during the offseason.

Kalen King (Played at Penn State from 2021-23), CB, Arizona Cardinals: The Panthers signed and waived King from their practice squad multiple times in 2025 before the Cardinals claimed him off Carolina’s practice squad in December. He ultimately saw seven special teams snap in Week 13.

Kobe King (2021-24), LB, New York Jets: After the Minnesota Vikings waived King in October, the New York Jets claimed him a day later, and put him on the field for a total of nine games down the stretch. He finished with six tackles.

Connor McGovern (2016-18), OL, Buffalo Bills: McGovern left his team’s final game of the year, a Playoff loss to New England, to be checked for a concussion. He still finished the game, playing a position-high 66 snaps, and graded out as the No. 7 center in the NFL in 2025, per PFF.

PJ Mustipher (2018-22), DL, Arizona Cardinals: Over 15 games, Mustipher totaled 32 tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup ove 300 snaps.

Hunter Nourzad (2022-23), OL, Kansas City Chiefs: Nourzad earned 92 snaps at center in 2025 for the Chiefs and 43 more as a blocker on the field goal kicking unit.

Odafe Oweh (2019-20), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Oweh’s best game during a win in 2025 saw him make four tackles and two sacks in the Chargers’ 16-13 regular season win over Kansas City. In a loss, he tallied three sack in a wild card round setback opposite Denver. During his first season in Los Angeles, he finished with 28 tackles over 12 games and 7.5 sacks, which was a top 30 mark among defenders in the NFL.

Micah Parsons (2018-2020), DE, Green Bay Packers: Parsons’ first season in Green Bay was cut short in by an ACL injury on Dec. 14. Before that, he was his usual productive self, finishing the year with 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He already had surgery and is rehabbing to get ready for the 2026 season.

Joey Porter Jr. (2019-22), CB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Porter Jr., started 15 games for the Steelers in 2025, finishing with 54 tackles, one interception, and a sack.

Jaylen Reed (2021-24), S, Houston Texans: Reed dealt with injuries for a large portion of his first seaso in the pros. He finished the year with 19 tackles over nine games in addition to a fumble recovery.

Chop Robinson (2022-23), DE, Miami Dolphins: Robinson played in 15 games for the Dolphins this season. He finished with 21 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble.

Miles Sanders (Played at Penn State from 2016-18), RB, Dallas Cowboys: Sanders played in Dallas’ first four games but is now out for the season with a knee injury. He totaled 117 yards rushing and one touchdown, plus eight receptions for 30 yards.

Nick Scott (2015-18), S, Carolina Panthers: Scott started all 18 games for the Panthers. He finished with 120 tackles, one interception and three pass deflections.

Juice Scruggs (2018-22), OL, Houston Texans: Scruggs was an on again off again member of Houston’s starting offensive line in 2025. Per PFF, he did not allow a sack in 2025 and was among the least penalized offensive linemen across the NFL.

Chris Stoll (2017-22), LS, Seattle Seahawks: Stoll is the team’s starting long snapper.

Jordan Stout (2019-21), P, Baltimore Ravens: Stout was selected to the Pro Bowl this season. He averaged a career-high 50.5 yards per punt this season.

Brenton Strange (2019-22), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Strange missed six weeks during midseason due to an injury, but played well when healthy, totaling 46 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns.

Mitchell Tinsley (2022), WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Tinsley played in all 17 games for the Bengals this season, but also only averaged about 16 snaps per game on offense. He finished with eight receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Rasheed Walker (2019-21), OL, Green Bay Packers: Walker played in every game for the Packers before being rested in Week 18 before the playoffs. The Packers averaged 421 yards of offense per game during the 2025 season, second-best in the NFL.

Caedan Wallace (2019-23), OL, New England Patriots: Wallace was a healthy scratch for New England most of the season, but he did start playing more on special teams starting in Week 13. However, offensively, he totaled just eight snaps all season, which came in Week 17 against the Jets.

Tyler Warren (2020-24), TE, Indianapolis Colts: Injuries crushed Indianapolis’ hopes of making the playoffs, but Warren was excellent, finishing with 76 receptions for 817 yards and four touchdowns. He finished fifth among all tight ends this season in receiving yards.

Parker Washington (2020-22), WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Year 3 was Washington’s best so far in the NFL. On offense, he totaled 70 receptions for 954 yards and six touchdowns, while also adding two punt returns for scores. He was particularly strong down the stretch, totaling 454 yards and three touchdowns in the final four games, including seven catches for 107 yards and a score against Buffalo in the playoffs.

Kevin Winston Jr. (2022-24), S, Tennessee Titans: Winston got his first start for the Titans in Week 9 and started in six straight before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 15 that cost him the rest of the season. He finished with 34 tackles, 1 sack and two pass deflections

Sal Wormley (2019-24), OG, Jacksonville Jaguars: Wormley is on the Jaguars’ practice squad.