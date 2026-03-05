How did former Penn State wrestlers do during the regular season, and who is pushing to make NCAAs this weekend?

Three former Penn State wrestlers who left the Lions last offseason via the NCAA transfer portal look likely to qualify for this year’s national tournament. Two others, then, will need to win their respective conference’s weight class title this weekend to move on in the postseason, in all likelihood.

We’ll start with the pair of former Lions at Oklahoma State. Two ex-Penn State wrestlers are in the starting lineup for David Taylor’s Cowboys. Alex Facundo is the No. 7 wrestler in the country, per InterMat, at 174 pounds. At Big 12s, he will be the No. 1 seed in his weight class and earn a first-round bye after not dropping a conference match during the regular season. Now 14-5 on the year, the junior is aiming to earn one of the Big 12’s seven allocated spots at 174 pounds this weekend. If he does not finish in the top seven, he would then need to wait and see if he gets an at-large bid.

Moving up a weight class, former Penn State wrestler Zack Ryder is Oklahoma State’s starter at 184 pounds. He is 10-6 on the year, No. 9 in InterMat’s national weight class rankings, and will be the No. 2 seed at Big 12s. He must finish in the top eight to earn an automatic bid to nationals.

Staying in the Big 12 but switching schools, first-year Utah Valley 149-pound starter David Evans, who is in his first season at Utah Valley, is the No. 3 seed in his conference bracket. The five highest-placing wrestlers from it will earn a trip to NCAAs. Evans projects to be in that mix and in Cleveland in two weeks. He is 15-4 on the year and No. 10 in InterMat’s rankings.

Which two former Penn State wrestlers have a more difficult path to NCAAs?

We’ll start at 165 pounds. Duke’s Aurelius Dunbar. The Blue Devil’s first-year starter in that weight class, following a lengthy career at Penn State, is only 5-8 on the year. He must finish in the top four at ACCs to punch his ticket to nationals. His resume so far will not qualify him for an at-large invitation, leaving his conference tournament finishing as the only avenue available to make it to Cleveland. Dunbar is the No. 7 seed (out of seven) at ACCs.

Moving up to 197 pounds, former Nittany Lion Jack Kelly is 13-15 so far this year for George Mason. He will need to be a top-two finisher at the MAC Championships to earn an auto bid to NCAAs. Like Dunbar, his at-large resume will not be good enough to get there that way. Kelly is the seventh seed (out of eight) at the MAC Championships.