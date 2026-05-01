How did the 2026 NCAA transfer portal impact Penn State wrestling?

The 2026 NCAA wrestling transfer portal window has closed. The timeline for college grapplers to officially put their name in the running to leave for a new program started on April 1. It concluded at 11:59 p.m. on April 30. While school compliance officers do have 48 hours to enter athletes’ names into the portal, meaning names could pop in as late as 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday, most, if not all, of the movement is over.

Penn State lost just one member of its roster to the portal. Senior Lucas Cochran is looking for a school to complete his collegiate career at. It is believed that he is seeking a medical waiver for the 2025-2026 season, which would give him one final shot at becoming both a full-time starter and an All-American. Cohran competed for the open 285-pound spot on head coach Cael Sanderson’s team last season. However, he lost a battle with Cole Mirasola for it. He then hurt himself at the Southern Scuffle in January after winning a Shorty Hitchcock Memorial title and finishing as the runner-up to Mirasola at the Army Black Knight Invitational in November and December, respectively.

As of the time of this story’s publication, Cochran has not picked his next destination.

New offseason, similar story for Penn State wrestling

The Nittany Lions enter every offseason looking likely to lose a few members of their roster. Simply put, there are potentially, and very likely, wrestlers who are not in the Penn State starting lineup who could be All-Americans elsewhere. And yet, instead of moving on, this is another year in which all wrestlers with more than one year of remaining eligibility stay put.

It felt like a foregone conclusion externally that Braeden Davis would leave. But, he did not. He’ll be back to either redshirt, like he was supposed to in 2025-2026 before filling in for Aaron Nagao at the midway mark of the season, or compete again for the 141-pound job.

On a different note, there is no guarantee that a number of talented young wrestlers, like Nate Desmond and Joe Sealey, will make the lineup this year. The former will compete for the 141-pound job. The latter will look to win the 157-pound job over returning All-American PJ Duke or former All-American Tyler Kasak and top Class of 2026 signee Jayden James if Duke redshirts. Both could certainly find an easier path to the mat elsewhere. Yet, each chose to stay for a second straight offseason, barring a last-minute paperwork submission.

Beyond that group, Connor Mirasola is staying put despite being blocked from the mat by defending NCAA champ Josh Barr, as well.

No newcomers for the Lions

At this point in time, Penn State is not adding anyone from the portal. And, based on who is in it and uncommitted at this time, they are unlikely to do so down the road. It makes sense, of course. The Lions have no needs. Perhaps you could argue that adding depth at heavyweight could help. But, Class of 2026 signee and PA state champ Elijah Brown will arrive soon to add that.