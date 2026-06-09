How many Penn State players made Phil Steele's preseason All-American teams?

Two Penn State players are on one of Phil Steele’s four preseason All-American teams. New Nittany Lions tight end Ben Brahmer is a third-team selection. And, first-year Nittany Lion and junior safety Marcus Neal is a fourth-team choice. The digital version of the longtime college football publication is now out for the 2026 season. It hits newsstands later this month.

Brahmer brings 75 career receptions for 977 yards and nine touchdowns with him from Iowa State to State College. He is one of the sport’s top returning tight ends and figures to be a key part of coordinator Taylor Mouser’s offense.

“I’d say fun is the main word,” Brahmer said this spring when asked to describe Mouser’s offense. “Like, it’s just really fun to play under him and just to stay on your toes and you never really know what to expect. It’s a great time and he’s just a fun guy to be around and a fun guy to play for.

“It keeps you on your toes. You never know what he’s going to do. You never know what the whole game plan is going to be the whole week. So we’re gonna be very detailed, but we’re also going to have a lot of fun out there.”

As for Neal, he has 95 career tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pair of interceptions.

“I really just learned that everyone here is here for a reason: To work,” Neal told reporters this spring. “And everybody is trying to get better. We all got the same going on. I really just learned a lot about the new guys. You know, it was nice bonding with those guys and building brotherhood and culture here. So it’s pretty nice.”

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Penn State gains momentum with former commit Khalil Taylor, additional visits still to come: Snyder, BWI



Saf. Caleb Cooper details his path to Penn State: ‘Once I got up there, I fell in love with it’: Snyder, BWI



Despite massive roster overhaul, Penn State ranks among nation’s most experienced teams: Bauer, BWI



Penn State picks up commitment from Louisiana long snapper Clayton Powell: Fitz, BWI

Quote of the day

“I really enjoyed the guys that I worked with. I loved the offensive staff that I had both years. [And] I loved working with James [Franklin]. He’ll never admit this, but he and I are more similar than we probably both want to admit. He’s a pretty concrete sequential thinker. He loves working with the players, he loves developing and he’s detail-oriented. I think I share a lot of those traits.

“Sometimes you get asked what happened and went wrong? And like, I’m not about making excuses. The difference in the decisions that you make throughout the whole year is that they’re so small and subtle. It’s kind of like ‘What would you do differently?’ Ninety-five percent of the things that we were doing, I’m all about, still.”

Former PSU OC Andy Kotelnicki to On3’s Pete Nakos about his time with the Lions.