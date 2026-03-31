How many Penn State players will go in the 2026 NFL Draft? Here's one top analyst's seven-round prediction

Penn State has not had eight players go in an NFL Draft since 2024. Will that change in 2026? One analyst thinks so. ESPN’s Matt Miller has exactly eight Nittany Lions going off the board in this year’s pro selection process, starting with guard Vega Ioane. He is projected to go at No. 19 to the Carolina Panthers.

“The Panthers have two highly paid guards in Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt , but they will be entering their age-29 and age-30 seasons, respectively,” Miller writes. “So there’s a future need there, plus an immediate need at center. Ioane played left guard, center and right guard in college and has the power to be an effective run blocker at any position. Ioane sought to play with better movement and conditioning in 2025, and his stock soared because of it. The Panthers could rebuild their offensive line around him and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.”

Read Miller’s full mock here.

At this point, there is a broad consensus that Ioane will be a top-25 pick. Some think he could go earlier than No. 19. But, most have him in the ballpark of Nos. 13-24. And, he projects as the Lions’ lone first-round pick this year. That would make 2026 the third consecutive year that Penn State had someone go on day one of the draft.

Drew Allar is next off the board from Penn State in Miller’s mind. He sends the quarterback to the LA Rams in Round 2 at No. 62 overall before sending Zakee Wheatley to join Ioane in Carolna with the No. 83 overall pick. That is a selection in the third round.

“Matthew Stafford was last season’s MVP, but he’s also 38 years old,” Miller writes. “The Rams could take a swing on Allar’s traits and potential to develop him for a season and hope to tap into his high-end arm talent.”

He adds on Wheatley:

“Tre’von Moehrig is Carolina’s enforcer in the box, but there’s a need for a back-end safety. Wheatley’s range at 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds gives him the versatility that would fit in the Panthers’ defense.”

Allar could go anywhere on Day 2 or 3 and it would not surprise this writer. Wheatley has shot up analysts’ boards since the season ended.

After the initial three, here’s where Miller has five other Penn State players going off the board:

Round 4

RB Nick Singleton, Houston, with pick No. 106

DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Dallas, with pick No. 112

Round 5

RB Kaytron Allen, Pittsburgh, with pick No. 161

OT Drew Shelton, Denver, with pick No. 170



Round 7

DT Zane Durant, Cincinnati, with pick No. 226