How many Penn State wrestlers are No. 1 in the rankings now? Here's the list

Greg Pickel

Penn State wrestlers hold the No. 1 spot in a whopping six weight classes, according to FLO. The Nittany Lions continue to be undefeated after a pair of wins last weekend. Flo is not the only outlet with Cael Sanderson’s starters mostly ranked in the top five, if not No. 1, in their weight class. A full breakdown is below.

WeightNameFLOInterMatThe Open Mat
125 poundsLuke LilledahlNo. 1 (2)No. 1 (2)No. 1 (1)
133 poundsMarcus BlazeNo. 6 (6)No. 4 (4)No. 5 (5)
141 poundsBraeden DavisNo. 14 (8)No. 11 (7)No. 10 (9)
149 poundsShayne Van NessNo. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)
157 poundsPJ DukeNo. 2 (2)No. 3 (3)No. 5 (5)
165 poundsMitchell MesenbrinkNo. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)
174 poundsLevi HainesNo. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)
184 poundsRocco WelshNo. 1 (4)No. 1 (4)No. 1 (4)
197 poundsJosh BarrNo. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)
285 poundsCole MirasolaNo. 11 (12)No. 12 (13)No. 10 (11)

What changed this week?

Braeden Davis slipped some in the rankings after losing to Iowa’s Nasir Bailey, while Rocco Welsh now occupies the No. 1 spot at 184 pounds after beating previous No. 1 Angelo Ferrari last Friday night. Luke Lilledahl is moving up, as well.

“Braeden Davis drops to #14 after losing to #13 Nasir Bailey. Davis doesn’t have any wins at 141 to anchor him higher in the rankings,” FLO’s Jon Kozak writes.

“Luke Lilledahl takes over the top spot at 125 pounds after Vincent Robinson lost to Nico Provo. Robinson also has a loss this year to #2 Eddie Ventresca. Robinson falls to #5 just ahead of Jore Volk who has two wins over Eddie Ventresca but also a loss on the year to #20 Brady Roark. We felt that loss to Roark was enough to keep Robinson above Volk.”

Looking ahead to the Penn State weekend

Penn State hosts Indiana at 7 p.m. ET Friday night before traveling to Maryland for a Noon ET dual meet on Sunday. The Lions will be heavily favored to win both contests. That would give them their 81st and 82nd consecutive dual meet triumphs.