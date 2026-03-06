How often did Penn State wrestling win or add bonus points late so far this season? Here are the impressive numbers

Sitting inside the Rec Hall media room shortly after a 50-0 win over Princeton that required minimal heavy lifting to hit that point total, Penn State 174-pound senior Levi Haines was asked to reflect on his team’s gaudy numbers from the regular season. A man of many wins but few words, he summed things up succinctly and yet successfully.

“I think we just found a way to score more points than everybody else,” Haines said.

The No. 1 Nittany Lions certainly did. Beyond the 139-11 bout record in dual meets, winning 15 duals by an average of 39.4 points, and pitching a program-record eight shutouts, in addition to some dominating first-period numbers, head coach Cael Sanderson’s program also scored often when it mattered most.

According to a review of the program’s play-by-play results from the season, there were 50 instances in which a Nittany Lion either earned extra bonus points for his team by scoring in the third period or won a match in the third period and/or sudden victory/tiebreaker.

While top-ranked 149-pounder Shayne Van Ness’ takedown clinc to turn a 7-1 first period deficit against Maryland’s No. 4 Carter Young into a technical fall triumph might be the most memorable instance, a pair of back-to-back wins against Ohio State — by No. 1 Luke Lilledahl over No. 2 Nic Bouzakis in sudden victory at 125 pounds before No. 2 Marcus Blaze beat No. 3 Ben Davino in tiebreaker — were the most impactful on the dual season.

“They’re both dogs,” Sanderson said. “They’re both competitors, right? So, they get stronger as the match goes on. If we find ourselves in a close match late, we’ve got a lot of confidence in our guys. That’s just what they do.”

See the full list of third period Penn State highlights (and beyond) from the 2025-2026 season

If you found yourself thinking that the Lions often found a way to either win at the end of every close match or say, turn a major decision into a technical fall, you wouldn’t be wrong, but also not far from right.

While PJ Duke losing to Antrell Taylor in tiebreaker of the Penn State-Nebraska match at 157 pounds or AJ Ferrari riding out Cole Mirasola in the heavyweight bout of the same dual come to mind as instances on the other side of the coin, there are many more that happened in favor of Sanderson’s side.

You can relive all of them below.

Nov. 14: PSU vs. Oklahoma (at the BJC)

125 pounds: Luke Lilledahl led Conrad Hendrikson 10-4 in the third period before scoring a takedown with five seconds left to turn a decision into a 14-4 major with 1:55 in riding time

197: Connor Mirasola scored a third period takedown to turn an 9-3 decision into a 13-3 major decision with riding time

Dec. 5: Penn State at Drexel

149 pounds: Shayne Van Ness scored a takedown with eight seconds left to beat Patrick Kelly by technical fall instead of a major, 20-4, in 6:52

174 pounds: Leading 8-1 with 1:18 to wrestle, Levi Haines turned a decision into a major decision with a takedown and ride out to beat Jasaiah Queen 12-1.

285 pounds: Leading 7-2 late in the third period, Cole Mirasola scored a takedown to turn a decision into a major decision by a final of 10-2.

December 7: Penn State vs. Lehigh

149 pounds: Leading just 8-5 midway through the third period, Shayne Van Ness picked up a reversal, stalling point, and four near fall points to turn a decision into a 19-6 major decision.

157 pounds: Leading 8-2 after two following a scoreless first, PJ Duke outscored Logan Rozynski 6-1 from there before earning a victory by injury default.

184 pounds: Tied 1-1 with Rylan Rogers at the 1:04 mark of the third, Welsh turned a single leg shot into a takedown with 30 seconds left en route to a 4-2 win.

December 13: Penn State at Wyoming

141 pounds: Leading 8-4 with 45 seconds left following a counter take down, Nate Desmond rocked John Alden for two near fall points before adding two minutes in riding time to turn a decision into a 11-4 major decision.

Dec. 20: Penn State vs. North Dakota State (at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals)

125 pounds: Luke Lilledahl was tied with Ezekiel Witt at five with about a minute to go in the third period and with 1:26 in riding time secured. He kept the match neutral to win by decision 6-5.

133 pounds: Leading 9-3 with 1:31 left, Marcus Blaze pushed the pace to earn two stalling calls against Tristan Daugherty, both resulting in points, to turn a decision into an 11-3 major decision.

141 pounds: In a 1-1 bout with less than 30 seconds left in regulation, Nate Desmond connected on a double leg shot to score a deciding takedown at the 18-second mark before riding out the period for a 4-1 decision victory.

184 pounds: Leading 13-2 with 1:23 left to wrestle, Rocco Welsh scored two takedowns in short order to ensure a major decision would be a 19-4 technical fall in 6:17.

Dec. 20: Penn State vs. Stanford (at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals)

125 pounds: Luke Lilledahl defended a fine Nicco Provo shot with 45 seconds left to wrestle en route to preserving a 4-2 decision victory.

133 pounds: Leading 15-3 late in the third period, Marcus Blaze pinned Tyler Knox with seconds to go to earn the Lions an extra team point.

141 pounds: Leading Lain Lapoujian 6-0 with 1:30 to wrestle, Nate Desmond rode out the Stanford wrestler, while earning two stalling points and a riding time point in the process, to earn a 9-0 major decision instead of a decision.

157 pounds: Leading 2-1 but with his opponent owning 1:15 in riding time, PJ Duke shot and scored for a 5-1 lead with 1:18 to wrestle. Duke rode long enough to erase the riding time edge, and Cardenas’ only other point would be an escape in the 5-2 win.

174 pounds: Levi Haines led Lorzeno Norman 11-4 after two. In the third, he rode out the Stanford wrestler, while picking up two stalling points en route to a 14-4 major decision win instead of a decision.

January 10: PSU vs. Rutgers

133 pounds: Leading 8-2 midway through the third period, Marcus Blaze eventually shot and secured a takedown with 12 seconds left to wrestle and added a riding time point to turn a decision into a 12-2 major.

141 pounds: Leading 13-7 with roughly 45 seconds left to wrestle, Braeden Davis escaped and then took down Tahir Parkers and tacked on a riding time point to turn a decision into a major decision, 18-7.

197 pounds: Leading 14-3 with 1:01 left to wrestle, Josh Barr earned a takedown with 30 seconds left for a 17-3 lead, and tacked on 2:06 in riding time to turn a major decision into an 18-3 technical fall in 7:00.

January 16: PSU at Iowa

149 pounds: Tied 4-4 after two periods, Shayne Van Ness escaped early in the third for a 5-4 lead before proceeding to land a seven-point throw to go along with 3:27 in riding time to for a 13-4 major decision.

157 pounds: In a bout tied at one with 1:20 wrestle, PJ Duke shot and scored a takedown with 1:15 left in regulation en route to a 4-2 decision over Jordan Williams.

165 pounds: Already leading 7-2 with under a minute to wrestle, Mitchell Mesenbrink earned a stall point with 15 seconds left in the third and then a takedown after that to turn a decision into a major by beating Mikey Caliendo 11-2.

184 pounds: In a match tied at one through regulation and sudden victory, Welsh rode out Angelo Ferrari in tiebreaker one befor escaping 15 seconds into tiebreaker two to earn a 2-1 decision triumph.

18: PSU at Northwestern

125 pounds: Leading Dedrick Navarro 16-5 with 30 seconds left to wrestle, Luke Lilledahl scored a final takedown before the period expired and added a riding time point to turn a major decision into a technical fall, 20-5, in 7:00.

133 pounds: Leading 6-2 with a minute left in the third period, Marcus Blaze racked up three takedowns over the final 55 seconds of action to turn a decision into a major decision, 15-4

141 pounds: Leading 8-0 after two periods, Braeden Davis rode Billy Dekraker for the entire third period to secure a major decision with a riding time point, 9-0

174 pounds: Leading 13-3 with 56 seconds left to wrestle, Levi Haines took down Edddie Enright with 25 seconds left, then cut him and repeated the process 13 seconds later to turn a major decision into a 19-4 technical fall in 6:48.

January 23: PSU vs. Indiana

149 pounds: Leading 14-3 with under a minute left to wrestle in the third, Shayne Van Ness took down Joey Butler and then tilted him for three back points to turn a major decision into a 20-3 technical fall in 6:45

174 pounds: Leading Orlando Cruz 14-0 with 1:19 left to wrestle, Levi Haines cut the Hoosier and posted a takedown with 34 seconds left in the third to turn a major decision into a 17-1 technical fall in 6:26

197 pounds: Leading Gabe Sollars 10-6 with under 40 seconds left in the third, Josh Barr took down the Hoosier to swell his lead to 13-6, and turned a decision into a major decision, 14-6, with 1:46 in riding time.

January 25: PSU at Maryland

125 pounds: Leading 15-4 with about 45 seconds left in the third, Luke Lilledahl worked for a takedown and got it before a ride out to turn a major decision into a technical fall, 19-4, in 7:00 over Abram Cline on the strength of 2:33 in riding time.

149 pounds: Trailing 7-1 after the first period, Shayne Van Ness pulled off the most improbable tech fall of the season when he mounted a roaring second period comeback before taking down Carter Young twice in the final minute, including one with 18 seconds left, to turn a major decision into a 31-15 technical fall in 6:41

174 pounds: Leading only 14-6 with 1:20 to wrestle, Levi Haines took down Seth Digby for a 17-6 lead, cut him to 17-7, then rinsed and repeated the process twice more to turn a major decision into a 23-8 technical fall win in 6:36

197 pounds: Leading Branson John 10-2 with 1:20 left, Josh Barr scored three takedowns, including one with just nine seconds left, to turn a major decision into a technical fall, 19-4, in 6:51.

January 30: PSU vs. Nebraska (at the BJC)

165 pounds: Leading LJ Araujo 16-4 with 50 seconds left to wrestle, Mitchell Mesenbrink cut the Cornhusker before taking him down again with 40 seconds left before a ride out turned a major decision into a 20-5 technical fall in 7:00 with 2:10 in riding time

174 pounds: Tied 5-5 early in the third period, Levi Haines took down Christopher Minto with 40 seconds to go and rode him until the nine-second mark before playing defense from there to win by decision, 8-6.

February 6: Penn State at Michigan

141 pounds: Trailing 4-3 to start the third period, Nate Desmond reversed Dylan Ragusin to take a 5-4 advantage. The Wolverine would eventually escape, sending the match to sudden victory, tied at five. Amid an early scramble, Desmond came out on top, securing the 8-5 decision in extra time

149 pounds: With about a minute left to wrestle, Shayne Van Ness scored a takedown to take an 8-1 lead over Lachlan McNeil. A ride out from there, leading to a total of 1:51 in time, turned a decision into a major decision, 9-1

157 pounds: Trailing 9-7 with less than a minute to wrestle, PJ Duke took down Cam Catrabone and briefly rode him with an 11-9 lead before the Wolverine escaped, but not before Duke had enough riding time for an extra point and eventual 12-10 win

165 pounds: Leading 14-4 early in the third period, Mitchell Mesenbrink took down and cut Justin Gates twice in the final minute to turn a major decision into a technical fall, 20-5, in 6:34

174 pounds: Leading Beau Mantanona 12-3 with 48 seconds left, Levi Haines racked up two takedowns, including one with just two seconds left, and a stall point to turn a major decision into a technical fall, 19-4, in 6:58

197 pounds: Leading Hayden Walters 13-3 with about a minute left to wrestle, Josh Barr took the Wolverine down twice, including once with 10 seconds left, to turn a major decision into a technical fall, 19-4, in 6:50

February 13: Penn State vs. Ohio State (at the BJC)

125 pounds: Luke Lilledahl and Nic Bouzakis went to sudden victory with the match tied at one. It didn’t take long for the match to end, though, as the Nittany Lion converted an early single-leg shot attempt for a takedown and 4-1 decision triumph.

133 pounds: With the match tied at one following seven minutes of regulation and two minutes of sudden victory, Ben Davino escaped in tiebreaker one to take a 2-1 lead over Marcus Blaze. In tiebreaker 2, the Nittany Lion reversed Davino late in the 30-second period and rode him out from there for a 3-2 victory.

184 pounds: Trailing 5-4 with under a minute to wrestle, Rocco Welsh took down Dylan Fishback with 10 seconds left to beat the Buckeye, who earned a riding time point, 7-6

197 pounds: Leading Luke Geog 7-1 early in the third period, Josh Barr secured a takedown, and then enough riding time, to nullify a Geog escape and turn a decision into a major decision, 11-2

285 pounds: In a bout tied at one, Cole Mirasola shot in on Nick Feldman early in sudden victory and finished off a takedown attempt for a 4-1 win.

February 20: Penn State vs. Princeton

133 pounds: Needing a late takedown and ride out to secure a major decision, Penn State freshman Marcus Blaze took down Ethan River with 17 seconds left and finished on top to secure 1:26 in riding time and a major decision, 11-3.