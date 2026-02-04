How Penn State landed D’Anton Lynn to lead its defense, and why Matt Campbell wanted to bring the letterman home

STATE COLLEGE — Matt Campbell is not the first Penn State head coach to try to get new Nittany Lions defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn back to his alma mater. But, he is the first to have success doing so. Lynn, a former All-Big Ten cornerback in blue and white, is entering his fourth season as a play caller at the college level. James Franklin had targeted him for previous openings while he was at the helm of the program. But for one reason or another, Lynn decided to stay out west each time.

That all changed following the latest Penn State pursuit. Campbell knew there was a chance that his longtime Iowa State defensive coordinator, Jon Heacock, might retire after the 2025 season. When that possibility became a reality, the new Lions coach had to create a different plan for the top spot on his defensive staff. He said on Wednesday that Lynn, the former UCLA assistant who spent the last two seasons at USC, was the first name that came to mind. But, it was hardly an easy recruitment.

For starters, a substanial buyout would be owed to the Trojans if Lynn changed his residence in the Big Ten, which Campbell alluded to by saying that “Coach Lynn, for him to have to kind of financially give up some things to get here, to kind of come here with purpose and integrity, I don’t know if I could be any more excited to be able to lead with him.”

But, beyond that, Lynn and his wife, Courtney, have three young children, and her roots are on the West Coast.

After a lengthy back-and-forth, all parties decided Penn State and the Lynns were the right fit in 2026, and the program named one of its lettermen as the new defensive coordinator on Jan. 2.

“Me and my wife felt like, at this point in my life, every decision I make has to be a family choice,” Lynn said. “And this time around, we just felt like we’re prepared to take this step. You know, for me, obviously, I’ve lived everywhere. For her, she’s from LA. She went to college in Hawaii. She moved back in LA. And we have three kids under three. So, she has a lot of help and support out there. But she’s super excited to come out here and be a part of the community out here.

“I think the more I talked with Coach Campbell, and the more I talked with her, I think we both kind of felt like, you know what? I think it’s time for us to take this step. So I think there was a little bit of hesitation at first. But then, as we got deeper into the convos, she was super excited and supportive.”

A connection helped open the door for Penn State

Lynn said he got a call ‘out of the blue’ from Campbell about possibly joining his Penn State staff. But, is wasn’t exactly a cold call. That’s because new Nittany Lions safeties coach Deon Broomfield and Lynn were on the Houston Texans staff together in 2020.

It was just obvious that he’s going to be an outstanding coach,” Lynn said of his memories of Broomfield. “When that season ended, he went to Iowa State, and we stayed in touch. He was one of the ones that helped get me and coach Campbell connected.”

Added Broomfield:

“I think his personality type will fit in. He’s very thoughtful, very detailed. I think he’s intentful when he does speak. I think that’ll go a long way in being part of the staff and obviously being the coordinator. He’s very, very detailed and I think organized. I think he’s going to bring a different energy.”

Lynn will be tasked with bringing Penn State back among the statistical leaders in the country on defense after an, at times, rough 2025. Many new starters are needed. And he will need to blend a mix of coaches and players that includes returners from last year’s team, newcomers from Iowa State, and fresh faces from elsewhere.

To Broomfield’s point, Lynn is not long-winded but is clearly insightful, thoughtful, and intentional when he speaks. Those traits will have to shine through this spring and summer as the Lions put in a brand new defense. The plan is to figure out how the scheme matches the personnel alongside some install work in spring before tweaking it in the summer for the fall.

How things go on the field once all of that is done will be the first way this hire is graded in retrospect. But, on the surface, Campbell ended up with someone he can call a top target at a key spot, and Lynn has proven capable of taking a defense and leading it to success.

“From talking to some people that I have great respect for, to even in-house of some of our own coaches that had come with me, just felt like that [Lynn] was the No. 1 target for the style of defense we wanted to play, for somebody that understood Penn State football, that wanted to be here, that wanted to be a part of this program, that had a passion for Penn State,” Campbell said. “I felt like that was critical.

“Schematically, I think we see the game very similarly. But I think most importantly, you talk about leadership, excellence, what do you stand for? DO you believe in the development of 18- to 22-year-olds? How do you see us winning the game? Can we be a great team together? And I think all those things were no-brainers for us.”