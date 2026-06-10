How tall will the renovated Beaver Stadium be? Here's the answer after Penn State holds 'topping out' ceremony

The final steel beam has been placed atop Beaver Stadium. The renovated home of Penn State football will officially stand 195 feet tall. While the full project, which began following the 2024 season, will not be completed until before the 2027 season, this is the first construction milestone the university has celebrated since it knocked down the old press box to kick things off in December of 2024.

“A Topping Out ceremony is a traditional way to celebrate a significant milestone during the construction of a new building,” Penn State wrote in a news release. “Before the ceremony, employees and donors signed the final beam, which was also raised with the traditional flag and evergreen tree. Workers then placed the last piece of structural steel atop the structure.”

Penn State also put out the following “facts and figures” about the renovation to date:

–To date, over 750,000 hours have been worked, 6,200 tons of steel have been erected and 11,953 cubic yards of concrete have been poured.

–Each upper module (elevated section of seating) weighs 188,000 pounds.

–To provide structural support to the new west side, construction began on foundations and drilling micropiles. The depth of the micropiles allowed them to reach rock, which, on average, is a depth of 50-80 feet.

–During phase 1, drilling rigs drilled 924 micro piles to support the poured foundations. For phase 2, an additional 72 micropiles will be drilled before the 2026 season, below the lower bowl in preparation for the Lower Bowl demolition following the season.

More on the Penn State renovation of Beaver Stadium

Work will continue until the 2026 season starts. That will be Matt Campbell’s first in the venue, of course. At this time, Penn State has not put out an official seating capacity for the season. But, it did provide this note regarding parking on Wednesday:

“Football game day parking and tailgating are not anticipated to be limited during the stadium construction period, however, similar to the 2025 season, there may be minimal impacts across the construction site. The construction footprint expands during the off-season but will shrink to accommodate football game day parking in-season.”

Since fans were last in the stands at the Blue-White practice, much has happened. Multiple modules are now in place on the west side of the stadium where the renovation is focused. The full project, which includes a new welcome center and numerous premium seating options, will not be done until 2027. But, bench seating is already going into place in the upper concourse. You can see it below in photos that are courtesy of Penn State: