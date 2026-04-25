How to follow the 2026 Penn State Blue-White game: Start time, info to know if you go, and more

Penn State football will enter Beaver Stadium with fans on hand for the first time this spring and the final time until September on Saturday. The Blue-White practice will serve as the team’s spring finale. There will also be numerous pre-practice events for fans.

This will not be the first time this spring that new head coach Matt Campbell takes his team from Holuba Hall to the nearby 107,000-seat venue for practice. They’ve been in there two other times this spring, including last Saturday, albeit without anyone in the stands.

“Some guys being in that stadium for the first time, it was huge. You saw some good things and some things that needed to get corrected,” Campbell said earlier this week. “I think when you add the dynamic of a fan base, and obviously how special this fan base is, it’s critical for us to go play good football and get good reps — make mistakes, grow from those mistakes — and not have that be the first time when we get to the fall.”

Everything you need to know for the Penn State Blue-White practice, regardless of whether you will be following it from afar or on hand, is below.

Important traffic notes

These are both courtesy of Penn State Athletics regarding two notable road closures/detours:

Route 322 (Innovation Park/Penn State Exit)

Westbound drivers will be detoured via I-99 northbound to the Shiloh Road Exit 76, then back southbound to the Innovation Park exit (Exit 74) or via I-99 southbound to the Woodycrest-Toftrees Exit 71, then back northbound to the Innovation Park exit (Exit 73).

I-80 Exit 161 Westbound (Bellefonte)

The I-80 exit (Exit 161) westbound off-ramp is closed as part of the I-80/I-99 interchange project. Drivers should continue to Exit 158 at Milesburg, then take I-80 eastbound back to the Bellefonte exit.

We also rounded up some other traffic and construction spots for Penn State fans to know about. Click here to learn more.

What time does the Blue-White practice start, and is it on TV?

Practice begins at 12:15 p.m. ET. It will not be on TV. There is also no radio coverage of the practice.

After a team stretch, the players will go through individual drills. After that, a 7-on-7 session will take place. The practice will end with 11-on-11 scrimmage periods. It sounds like they will be scenario-focused, meaning everything from the ball location to the direction the action is going could change after every change of possession.

How can I follow the practice?

BWI will be your go-to from start to finish. A post on the homepage will have updates on everything from who is participating to highlight reel moments, depth chart notes, and more. You will also be able to find those and other thoughts on The Lions Den message board. You will only be able to access those with a Blue-White Illustrated subscription. Now is a great time to join! Take advantage of our spring sale by joining today! You’ll get 50 percent off your first year, access to Rivals’ recruiting content and the On3 national team, and more!

Click here to sign up today.

Parking info

Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. ET. Anyone with 2025 Penn State football season parking passes had one for this year’s Blue-White game included in their packet. If you need parking, it will be $20 on game day. You can see which lots will be open to pay to park on the map below:

Note: The usual one-way traffic pattern for Penn State football games is NOT in effect for this event.

What time is Penn State arriving at Beaver Stadium?

Team arrival is 11:45 a.m. ET.

When do the Beaver Stadium gates open, and where can I sit to watch practice?

Gates A, B, C & E open at 11 a.m. ET. A seating chart is below:

Is there an autograph session this year?

Yes. It is now post-practice due to the time change. Here is where each position group will be:

RB/OL – Gate A



LB/DL – Under SE



TE/DB – Under SF



QB/WR/ST – Gate B