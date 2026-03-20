How to watch, follow Penn State in the quarterfinal round of the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships

CLEVELAND — Penn State wrestling is ready to attack day two of the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. The No. 1 Nittany Lions have eight quarterfinalists and 10 starters still alive for Friday’s session three. It will set the stage for tonight’s blood round, where All-Americans will be crowned, and spots in the finals will be earned.

The Nittany Lions start the second of three days at the national tournament with 40.5 team points. Nebraska is next with 27. And Oklahoma State (26) rounds out the top three. The teams will have a couple of head-to-head matchups. Rocco Welsh of Penn State takes on Cornhusker Silas Allred in a 184-pound quarterfinal. And, Shayne Van Ness has Casey Sweiderski of Oklahoma State in a 149-pound quarterfinal.

‘SVN’ had a very productive day on Friday. He won his first technical fall and his second by fall.

“Shayne’s wrestling with good energy,” Sanderson said. “Just like any of our guys, just be themselves and use the talents and technique they’ve developed over their lifetime. They’ve worked hard. Now it’s time to go do it.”

Beyond the eight still alive for a title, two other starters, 141-pound junior Braeden Davis and 285-pound redshirt freshman Cole Mirasola, are in the consolation brackets. They can still earn All-American honors, though it won’t be an easy road.

See how you can watch and follow the Friday afternoon action below.

How to watch, follow Penn State wrestling in session three

Session three starts at Noon ET. Eight mats will be in action. Four of the eight mats will feature quarterfinal action. The four others will feature consolation bouts. ESPNU is televising the session on broadcast television. And, you can stream every mat individually, in addition to the MatCast, on ESPN+.

The Penn State Sports Network will be on the air with the prematch show at 11:40 a.m. ET for session two on Thursday. Longtime broadcaster Jeff Byers will be on the call. Click here to access the free LionVision feed.

You can also follow along live and chat with other Penn State wrestling fans on Blue-White Illustrated’s The Wrestling Room forum. Access it by clicking here for live updates. An article on the BWI home page will have the latest updates, as well.

First matchup for each Penn State wrestler

All matches are championship quarterfinals unless otherwise noted:

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa

133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 6 Drake Ayala, Iowa

141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 29 Jordan Titus of West Virginia (consolation bracket round two)

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 8 Casey Swiderski of Oklahoma State

157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. No. 8 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 9 Bryce Hepner of North Carolina

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 9 Beau Mantanona, Michigan

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 8 Silas Allred of Nebraska

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 9 Angelo Posada, Stanford

285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 23 Stephan Monchery, Appalachian State (consolation bracket round two)