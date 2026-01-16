How to watch, follow, Penn State wrestling at Iowa on Friday: Time and streaming info, projected lineups, more
Penn State wrestling is ready for its first double dual weekend of the 2025-2026 season. The No. 1 and 7-0 Nittany Lions kick off a stretch of two matches in three days tonight when they battle No. 4 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tom Brands’ Hawkeyes own a 28-14-2 all-time edge in the series between the two storied programs. They are also 15-8 at home against Cael Sanderson’s side. But, the Lions have won four straight as part of a record-setting 78-match winning streak.
“We know it’s the number one team in America,” Brands said. “We know they’re high-powered. Do you build the opponent up by saying those things? And those are pretty good ways to describe someone. Are you in admiration of them? Yeah.
“You’re going to have to go to stay on the mat with them. You’re going to have to score. And, you’re going to have to score again and again to stay on the mat with them.”
Said Sandersin about the Hawkeyes:
Everything you need to know to follow Penn State wrestling on Friday is below.
Penn State wrestling at Iowa: Time and TV info
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Streaming: BTN+
Radio: Penn State Sports Network with Jeff Byers on the call (stream here)
Match notes: PSU | Iowa
Results: The Wrestling Room forum
Projected Lions-Hawkeyes lineups
Rankings are courtesy of InterMat. Projections are based on each team’s match notes. In a situation where two or more wrestlers are listed, the name in bold is the one we believe will take the mat. Note that Iowa’s previously fourth-ranked 197-pounder Massoma Endene is no longer with the Hawkeyes program.
125 pounds: No. 2 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 6 Dean Peterson, Iowa
133 pounds: No. 5 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 8 Drake Ayala, Iowa
141 pounds: No. 7 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 11 Nasir Bailey OR Kale Petersen, Iowa
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 17 Ryder Block, Iowa
157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. No. 12 Jordan Williams OR Victor Voinovich III, Iowa
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 3 Michael Caliendo, Iowa
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 3 Patrick Kennedy OR Gabe Arnold, Iowa
184 pounds: No. 4 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 1 Angelo Ferrari, Iowa
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. Harvey Ludington OR Brody Sampson, Iowa
285 pounds: No. 15 Cole Mirasola PSU vs. No. 5 Ben Kueter, Iowa