How to watch, follow Penn State wrestling in Session I of the 2026 Big Ten Championships

Day 1 of the 2026 Big Ten Championships is here. The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team seeks its fourth consecutive conference crown this weekend. And, it’s trying to earn it at home. The Bryce Jordan Center in State College is the host venue for this year’s conference tournament.

“It is good for our crowd and our fans,” Lions coach Cael Sanderson said this week. “We’re excited for them not to have to travel and be able to watch this tournament. It is a great tournament and the final tune-up before the national championship. To have it at home is great for the community. I am sure a lot of people will come in, fill up hotels, and eat at restaurants. For us, whether it is here or anywhere else, it’s the same approach.”

By the time the Big Tens are over, 87 wrestlers will have earned an automatic bid to the national tournament in Cleveland two weeks from now. The action starts this morning.

Get ready for the event with our session one primer and full tournament rundown below.

Big Ten tournament schedule

The schedule for the two-day event is as follows (all times eastern):

Saturday

10 a.m. – Session 1 (First Round, Quarterfinals, Wrestlebacks)

5 p.m. – Session 2 (Consolation Matches, Wrestlebacks)

7 p.m. – Session 3 (Semifinals)

Sunday

12 p.m. – Session 4 (Consolation Semifinals, 7th-Place Matches)

4:30 p.m. – Session 5 (1st-, 3rd- and 5th- Place Matches)

How to follow Penn State wrestling at the Big Ten tournament

The Big Ten tournament will be a mixture of live television coverage and streaming. Penn State matches will be a part of the Big Ten Network’s over-the-air coverage of sessions one, three, and five.

BTN+ will stream matside coverage for all sessions. It is also the exclusive home to watch sessions two and four.

In other words, you’ll be able to see every Nittany Lion who is still in the championship bracket on regular TV on both days.

The Penn State Sports Network will be on the air. The prematch show starts at 9:40 a.m. for the first session. Longtime broadcaster Jeff Byers will be on the call. ET. Click here to access the free LionVision feed.

You can also follow along live and chat with other Penn State wrestling fans on Blue-White Illustrated’s The Wrestling Room forum. Click here for live updates.

Who does each Nittany Lion have first?

Here’s the full rundown. The number listed before each wrestler is his seed for the Big Ten tournament, not his national ranking. CLICK HERE to see the complete brackets.

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. the winner of No. 9 Diego Sotelo of Michigan and No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa in the quarterfinals

133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. the winner of No. 9 Dylan Shawver of Rutgers and No. 8 Braxton Brown of Maryland in the quarterfinals

141 pounds: No. 6 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 11 Dario Lemus of Maryland in the first round

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. the winner of No. 9 Michael Gioffre of Illinois and No. 8 Ryder Block of Iowa in the quarterfinals

157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU vs. the winner of No. 10 Victor Voinovich of Iowa and No. 7 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State in the quarterfinals

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs. the winner of No. 9 Tyler Lillard of Indiana and No. 8 Paddy Gallagher in the quarterfinal

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs. the winner of No. 9 Colin Kelly of Illinois and No. 8 Broady Baumann of Purdue in the quarterfinals

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State vs. the winner of No. 9 Sam Goin of Indiana and No. 8 Angelo Ferria of Iowa in the quarterfinals

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU vs. the winner of No. 9 Ben Vanadia of Purdue and No. 8 Gabe Sollers of Indiana in the quarterfinals

285 pounds: No. 4 Cole Mirasola, Penn State vs. No. 13 Gabe Christenson of Northwestern in the first round