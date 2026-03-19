How to watch, follow Penn State wrestling in session one of the 2026 NCAA Championships

Penn State starts Thursday with all 10 starters entered for the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Session one kicks things off later today at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. It will feature 10 pigtail round bouts plus 160 first round bouts over the course of a few hours. The No. 1 Nittany Lions went 10-0 en route to a perfect opening day in this session a year ago. They obviously hope that history repeats itself.

“It’s just a great opportunity to go wrestle for a national championship,” Lions coach Cael Sanderson said this week. “This only comes around once a year. So, it’s a good week to be excited and wrestle with some enthusiasm.”

Get ready for session one below.

Time, TV schedule for session one

The opening action at this year’s national tournament kicks off at Noon ET. ESPN2 will televise it live. The network’s coverage, which will feature play-by-play from Shawn Kenney, analysis from Rock Harrison and Tim Johnson, and insight from reporter Quint Kessenich, will show select matches during a 3.5-hour TV window that runs until 3:30 p.m. ET

MatCast will also be streaming live on ESPN+. Shane Sparks and analyst Trent Hidlay will be on the call. You can see all eight mats in action at once. And, individual mat feeds are also available. Click here to access that subscription service.

There will be no consolation bracket action in session one.

How else can you follow the Lions in session one?

The Penn State Sports Network will be on the air with the prematch show at 11:40 a.m. for session one on Thursday. Longtime broadcaster Jeff Byers will be on the call. Click here to access the free LionVision feed.

You can also follow along live and chat with other Penn State wrestling fans on Blue-White Illustrated’s The Wrestling Room forum. Access it by clicking here for live updates. An article on the BWI home page will have the latest updates, as well.

Who does each Penn State wrestler face first on Thursday?

Here’s the list:

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Jace Schafer of Bloomsburg and No. 32 Mack Mauger of Missouri

133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 30 Gabe Whisenhunt of Oregon State

141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 19 Haiden Drury, Utah Valley

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. the winner of the pigtail match between Mo. 33 Austin McBurney of Brown and No. 32 Clayton Jones of Michigan State

157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Yannis Charles of Morgan State and No. 32 Jeb Prechtel of Bellarmine

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Ryan Vigil of VMI vs. No. 32 Cody Walsh of Drexel

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine vs. No 32 Luke Condon of Wisconsin

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Sam Goin of Indiana vs. No. 32 Caleb Uhlenhopp of Utah Valley

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Karson Tompkins of Air Force vs. No. 32 Blake Schaffer of Kent State

285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 24 Connor Barket of Duke