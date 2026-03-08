How to watch, follow Penn State wrestling on the final day of the 2026 Big Ten Championships

Penn State wrestling starts Sunday with eight finalists at the 2026 Big Ten Championships. All 10 starters are still alive, as well, to help the Lions chase history. The team could set a new school points record as it begins the final session with 146.5 points, aiming to surpass last year’s mark of 181.5. It could also set a record for the number of individual conference champs, as well, by the time the action ends at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Either way, head coach Cael Sanderson’s team will clinch its fourth straight conference crown at some point, as well. And, before the championship action gets going, junior Braeden Davis will look to win the 141-pound seventh place match earlier in the day to punch his ticket to nationals. The Lions’ other nine starters have already done that.

Information for the final session at Big Tens can be found below.

Big Ten tournament schedule

The remaining schedule is as follows (all times eastern):



Noon ET — Session 3 (consolation semifinals and seventh place matches)

4:30 p.m. – Session 4 (1st-, 3rd- and 5th- Place Matches)

How to follow Penn State wrestling at the Big Ten tournament

If you want ot watch Davis and redshirt freshman heavyweight Cole Mirasola in the afternoon wrestlebacks, you will only be able to do so by subscribing to BTN+. The outlet is streaming those exclusively. However, the finals, which start at 4:30, will all be carried live on BTN.

The Penn State Sports Network will be on the air with the prematch show at 11:40 a.m. Longtime broadcaster Jeff Byers will be on the call. ET. Click here to access the free LionVision feed.

You can also follow along live and chat with other Penn State wrestling fans on Blue-White Illustrated’s The Wrestling Room forum. Access it by clicking here for live updates.

Who does each Nittany Lion have in the final session?

Here’s the breakdown. Bouts are championship finals unless otherwise noted:

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 6 Jore Volk, Minnesota

133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State

141 pounds: No. 6 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 8 Billy DeKraker of Northwestern (seventh place match)

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 2 Ethan Styles, Ohio State

157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU vs. No. 1 Antrell Taylor, Nebraska

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs. No. 2 Mikey Caliendo, Iowa

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs. No. 2 Christopher Minto, Nebraska

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State vs. No. 2 Max McEnelly, Minnesota

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU vs. No. 2 Camden McDanel, Nebraska



285 pounds: No. 4 Cole Mirasola, Penn State vs. No. 10 Ben Kueter (consolation semifinal)