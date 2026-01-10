How to watch, follow, Penn State wrestling vs. Rutgers on Saturday: Time and streaming info, winning streak update, more
Penn State wrestling can make more history on Saturday when it opens the Big Ten portion of its 2025-2026 schedule at Rec Hall opposite Rutgers. The No. 1 Nittany Lions are winners of 77 consecutive dual meets, which is an NCAA Division I record. By taking out the No. 19 Scarlet Knights (6-2), they will set a new NCAA record overall by breaking a tie with Division-II St. Cloud State.
Today’s match is Rutgers’ first conference match of the season, as well.
“It’s always a great match,” Lions coach Cael Sanderson said on Wednesday, per Black Shoe Diaries. “They obviously have a great staff, a lot of great wrestlers, a lot of talent, and always bring a lot of fight, so we’re excited to get going. The Big Ten schedule is always a lot of fun. We got a lot of Friday-Sunday type events where you get a good couple matches on the weekend. Some of the best programs in the country. So yeah, we’re excited to compete. We’re ready to go.”
A key question is who will go for each side at 141 pounds. For Penn State, Aaron Nagao looks to be done for the year. Braeden Davis or Nate Desmond will almost certainly start. Rutgers’ No. 5 Joey Olivieri continues to be out due to a violation of team rules. So, a backup will compete for the Scarlet Knights.
Everything you need to know to follow Penn State wrestling on Saturday is below.
Penn State wrestling vs. Rutgers: Time and TV info
Start time: 4 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Streaming: BTN+
Radio: Penn State Sports Network with Jeff Byers on the call (stream here)
Match notes: Penn State | Rutgers
Results: The Wrestling Room forum
Projected Penn State-Rutgers lineups
Rankings are courtesy of InterMat. Projections are based on each team’s match notes. In a situation where two or more wrestlers are listed, the name in bold is the one we believe will take the mat.
125 pounds: No. 2 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 29 Ayden Smith, Rutgers
133 pounds: No. 5 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 24 Dylan Shawver, Rutgers
141 pounds: Nate Desmond OR Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. Mason Gibson OR Tahir Parkins, Rutgers
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. Devon Magro, Rutgers
157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. No. 32 Anthony White, Rutgers
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. Ryan Ford OR No. 21 Andrew Barbosa, Rutgers
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 9 Lenny Pinto, Rutgers
184 pounds: No. 4 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 15 Shane Cartagena-Walsh, Rutgers
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 18 Remy Cotton, Rutgers
285 pounds: No. 15 Cole Mirasola PSU vs. No. 21 Hunter Catka, Rutgers