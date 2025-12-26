How to watch Penn State-Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl: Time, channel, streaming info, and more

Penn State (6-6) and Clemson (7-5) look to end their similarly disappointing seasons on a high note Saturday in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl. The Nittany Lions and Tigers were Nos. 2 and 4, respectively, in the preseason AP top 25 poll. Both suffered key losses in October, though, to move them out of the College Football Playoff picture. Athletic director Pat Kraft also moved James Franklin out of the Lasch Building by firing him, of course. That means the Lions will be without the head coach and also the defensive coordinator they started the season with, as Jim Knowles is already at Tennessee. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers, meanwhile, are without nearly 30 players for a variety of reasons.

It all makes this game difficult to predict. Which sides’ backups will shine? Who could make a name for himself in 2026? And how will seniors playing in their final games at the college level help shape the outcome? The answers to all of those questions will help decide who wins this postseason match-up in ‘The Big Apple.’

How can you watch the Penn State-Clemson showdown? Read on for Pinstripe Bowl time and television information, the latest spread, and more as kickoff approaches at Yankee Stadium.

Penn State vs Clemson: Game time and details

Penn State is an underdog for the first time in a few weeks following a three-game winning streak against overmatched foes to close out the regular season. Here’s the info you need to know:

Time: Noon ET

Date: Saturday, Dec. 27

Location: Yankee Stadium in New York

Weather: Here’s the latest forecast: “Light snow during the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.”

The line: PSU is a 3-point underdog at BetMGM.

Over/under: 48.5 points

How to watch, stream Lions-Tigers

ESPN will televise its first and only Penn State game of the season. Its crew of Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (color commentary), and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter) will be on the call.

The Penn State Sports Network will also be on the radio airwaves with Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Brian Tripp. It airs on 99.5 & 103.7 FM/1450 AM locally and at GoPSUSports.com online.

Follow along with Blue-White Illustrated

