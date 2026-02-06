How to watch Penn State-Michigan wrestling: Time and TV info, projected lineups, more
Penn State wrestling seeks its 84th consecutive dual meet victory, its 13th win of the season, and its seventh conference triumph of the season tonight when it takes on Michigan at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. It marks the No. 1 Nittany Lions’ final road trip of the season. The Wolverines are 8-3 on the year and No. 10 in the latest NWCA Coaches rankings.
“It doesn’t matter to me whether we’re home or away,” Lions coach Cael Sanderson said Wednesday, per Black Shoe Diaries, when asked about this being the team’s final road trip of the regular season. “I mean, we just like to compete. I think being on the road’s good from the standpoint that it’s almost easier because you’re in a hotel, you know, you’re isolated. It’s fun to go wrestle in other people’s arenas, but yeah, either way, we’re just happy to compete.
“Grateful that we have that opportunity and that the stressors in our life—well, I’m sure everyone has a lot going on in their life, you know, families and different things—but the stress of trying to do well in a sporting event, I mean, that’s a pretty amazing stress to have. It’s something we’re grateful for.”
Everything you need to know to follow Penn State wrestling on Friday night is below.
Penn State wrestling at Michigan: Time and TV info
Start time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Streaming: BTN+
Radio: Penn State Sports Network with Jeff Byers on the call (stream here)
Match notes: PSU | Michigan
Results: The Wrestling Room forum
Projected Lions-Wolverines lineups
Rankings are courtesy of InterMat. Projections are based on each team’s match notes. In a situation where two or more wrestlers are listed, the name in bold is the one we believe will take the mat.
125 pounds: No.23 Diego Sotelo, Michigan vs. No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State
133 pounds: Gauge Botero, Michigan vs. No. 2 Marcus Blaze, PSU
141 pounds: No. 26 Dylan Ragusin, Michigan vs. No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State
149 pounds: No. 13 Lachlan McNeil, Michigan vs. No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU
157 pounds: No. 13 Cam Catrabone, Michigan vs. No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State
165 pounds: Justin Gates, Michigan vs No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU
174 pounds: No. 11 Beau Mantanona, Michigan vs No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State
184 pounds: No. 7 Brock Mantanona, Michigan vs. No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU
197 pounds: No. 20 Hayden Walters, Michigan vs No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State
285 pounds: No. 5 Taye Ghadiali, Michigan vs No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU