How to watch Penn State-Nebraska wrestling: Time and TV info, projected lineups, more

A marquee college wrestling matchup is on tap tonight in State College. No. 1 Penn State (11-0) will face No. 6 Nebraska (9-5) on Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center. It marks the Nittany Lions’ first top 10 showdown of the season.

“Yeah, we love it,” Lions coach Cael Sanderson said on Wednesday. “It’s part of what you look forward to. Obviously, our staff’s been coaching for a long time, so it’s these matches and the conference and the nationals that really make what we do a lot of fun and just being prepared and excited to go compete when the lights are on here against great competition.

“So, yeah, it’s the same every year. We enjoy it and look forward to the big matches.”

While the Cornhuskers do have five losses, they have lost to No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma State twice (once at National Duals and once elsewhere during the regular season) in addition to No. 4 Iowa. Team rankings are courtesy of the NWCA Coaches Poll for this week.

Everything you need to know to follow Penn State wrestling on Friday is below.

Penn State wrestling vs. Nebraska: Time and TV info

Start time: 8 p.m. ET



TV: Big Ten Network



Streaming: BTN+



Radio: Penn State Sports Network with Jeff Byers on the call (stream here)



Match notes: PSU | Nebraska



Results: The Wrestling Room forum

Projected Lions-Cornhuskers lineups

Rankings are courtesy of InterMat. Projections are based on each team’s match notes. In a situation where two or more wrestlers are listed, the name in bold is the one we believe will take the mat.

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, PSU vs. Alan Koehler OR Kael Lauridsen, Nebraska

133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 10 Jacob Van Dee, Nebraska

141 pounds: No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 4 Brock Hardy, Nebraska

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 18 Chance Lamer, Nebraska

157 pounds: No. 3 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. No. 5 Antrell Taylor, Nebraska

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 7 LJ Araujo, Nebraska

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 4 Christopher Minto, Nebraska

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 6 Silas Allred, Nebraska

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 9 Camden McDanel, Nebraska

285 pounds: No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 4 AJ Ferrari, Nebraska