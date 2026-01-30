How to watch Penn State-Nebraska wrestling: Time and TV info, projected lineups, more
A marquee college wrestling matchup is on tap tonight in State College. No. 1 Penn State (11-0) will face No. 6 Nebraska (9-5) on Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center. It marks the Nittany Lions’ first top 10 showdown of the season.
“Yeah, we love it,” Lions coach Cael Sanderson said on Wednesday. “It’s part of what you look forward to. Obviously, our staff’s been coaching for a long time, so it’s these matches and the conference and the nationals that really make what we do a lot of fun and just being prepared and excited to go compete when the lights are on here against great competition.
“So, yeah, it’s the same every year. We enjoy it and look forward to the big matches.”
While the Cornhuskers do have five losses, they have lost to No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma State twice (once at National Duals and once elsewhere during the regular season) in addition to No. 4 Iowa. Team rankings are courtesy of the NWCA Coaches Poll for this week.
Top 10
- 1Hot
Jr. Day Preview
New RPM logged
- 2Trending
By The Numbers
Breaking down PSU's new offers
- 3
Elijah Reeder
Recapping rise to PSU
- 4
New RB target
'27 Javarris Warner
- 5New
Maxwell Hiller
Talks PSU visit
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Everything you need to know to follow Penn State wrestling on Friday is below.
Penn State wrestling vs. Nebraska: Time and TV info
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Streaming: BTN+
Radio: Penn State Sports Network with Jeff Byers on the call (stream here)
Match notes: PSU | Nebraska
Results: The Wrestling Room forum
Projected Lions-Cornhuskers lineups
Rankings are courtesy of InterMat. Projections are based on each team’s match notes. In a situation where two or more wrestlers are listed, the name in bold is the one we believe will take the mat.
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, PSU vs. Alan Koehler OR Kael Lauridsen, Nebraska
133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 10 Jacob Van Dee, Nebraska
141 pounds: No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 4 Brock Hardy, Nebraska
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 18 Chance Lamer, Nebraska
157 pounds: No. 3 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. No. 5 Antrell Taylor, Nebraska
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 7 LJ Araujo, Nebraska
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 4 Christopher Minto, Nebraska
184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 6 Silas Allred, Nebraska
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 9 Camden McDanel, Nebraska
285 pounds: No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 4 AJ Ferrari, Nebraska