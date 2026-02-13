How to watch Penn State-Ohio State wrestling: Time and TV info, projected lineups, more
Penn State wrestling seeks to add another trophy to its expansive list of accomplishments tonight when it hosts No. 2 Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center. With a win, the No. 1 Nittany Lions will win their 12th Big Ten regular season title of the Cael Sanderson era and their sixth in a row. With a loss, the Buckeyes will clinch at least a share of it with a match at Maryland on Sunday still to go, while also ending the home side’s 84-match winning streak in the process.
“I chose Penn State, partially, because they were in the Big Ten, because I know that that was the hardest schedule, and I wanted to wrestle the best guys,” top-ranked 149-pounder Nittany Lions starter Shayne Van Ness said this week. “I love the challenge, and getting to wrestle all these great teams going into nationals.”
Added Sanderson:
“Just up and down the lineup, [Ohio State is] very similar to a couple of these other dual meets that we’ve had where everyone’s just got to go be the best they can be and let’s have some fun.”
Everything you need to know to follow Penn State-Ohio State wrestling is below.
Penn State wrestling vs. Ohio State: Time and TV info
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Streaming: BTN+
Radio: Penn State Sports Network with Jeff Byers on the call (stream here)
Match notes: PSU | Ohio State
Results: The Wrestling Room forum
Projected Lions-Ohio State lineups
Rankings are courtesy of InterMat. Projections are based on each team’s match notes and/or confirmed starters. In a situation where two or more wrestlers are listed, the name in bold is the one we believe will take the mat.
5:47 p.m. ET update: For Ohio State, No. 6 Ethan Stiles is out at 149 and Carson Kharchla is out at 174. New expected starting lineups are below.
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 2 Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State
133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State
141 pounds: No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 1 Jesse Mendez, Ohio State
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. Brogan Fielding, Ohio State
157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. Daxon Chase, OSU
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 16 Paddy Gallagher, OSU
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. e’Than Birden OR TJ Schirl, Ohio State
184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 8 Dylan Fishback, OSU
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 10 Luke Geog, Ohio State
285 pounds: No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 3 Nick Feldman, Ohio State