How to watch Penn State-Princeton wrestling: Time and steaming info, projected lineups, more

Penn State wrestling takes the mat for the final time during the 2025-2026 regular season tonight. The No. 1 Nittany Lions are already 14-0 and the Big Ten dual meet champions. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team is 8-0 in Big Ten matches, in addition to a 6-0 non-conference mark. They will look to grow that latter number to seven today when they host Princeton at 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 4-10 on the year, including a Big Ten loss to Rutgers back on Tuesday.

“I think just sharpening our spears right now,” Sanderson said Wednesday while previewing the dual with the Tigers. “Obviously, a big match on Friday, so one more match, and then we’ll start focusing on the postseason.”

It will also be Senior Day for the Nittany Lions. Honorees will include senior 174-pound starter Levi Haines, 285-pound senior backup Lucas Cochran, and 165-pound graduate senior backup Sam Beckett, among potentially others.

“We don’t have a lot of guys walking, which is good for the program,” Sanderson told reporters, including BWI’s Thomas Frank Carr, on Wednesday. “I mean, it’s not as good if you’re trying to bring new guys in and you have a roster cap. But obviously you’re planning, and you see what’s going to happen in the future.

“We have this special group of guys that will be walking. They’ve obviously meant a lot to the program. The last four or five years they’ve been here have been remarkable.”

Everything you need to know to follow Penn State-Princeton wrestling is below.

Penn State wrestling vs. Princeton: Time and TV info

Start time: 7 p.m. ET



TV: None.



Streaming: BTN+



Radio: Penn State Sports Network with Jeff Byers on the call (stream here)



Match notes: PSU | Princeton



Results: The Wrestling Room forum

Projected Lions-Tigers lineups

Rankings are courtesy of InterMat. Projections are based on each team’s match notes and/or confirmed starters. In a situation where two or more wrestlers are listed, the name in bold is the one we believe will take the mat.

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 12 Marc-Anthony McGowan, Princeton

133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. Ethan Rivera, Princeton

141 pounds: No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. Matthew Martino, Princeton

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 14 Eligh Rivera

157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. Gavin Hawk, Princeton

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 19 Ty Whalen, Princeton

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. Cody Tavoso, Princeton

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. Xavier Giles, Princeton

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. Conor McCloskey, Princeton

285 pounds: No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. Sebastian Garibaldi, Princeton