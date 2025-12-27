How to watch Penn State vs. Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl; pregame info, weather, TV, start time, more: Gameday Central

NEW YORK — Penn State and Clemson finish their respective 2025 seasons today when they meet in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Tigers seek an eighth win and fourth consecutive triumph. The Lions seek their seventh and the same number of victories in a row.

“We’re preparing like any other game,” Lions interim head coach Terry Smith said last week. “It’s an opportunity for us to continue to get better. It’s an opportunity for us to finish the 2025 season. We have an opportunity to win four games in a row. And we’re looking forward to it.

“The guys are excited. One of my messages the entire time I’ve been as the interim is keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s just playing ball and having fun playing ball. And that’s the approach we’re taking toward the bowl.”

GameDay Central gets you ready for kickoff below. And, don’t forget to discuss the game with fellow fans inside The Lions Den forum!

Game time, TV channel, how to watch: Penn State vs Clemson

Venue: Yankee Stadium in New York

Kick time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN



Streaming: WatchESPN

On the call: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (color commentary), and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter)

Penn State radio: Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Brian Tripp will call the Penn State Sports Network radio broadcast on Saturday. It airs on 99.5 & 103.7 FM/1450 AM locally and at GoPSUSports.com online.

Series facts: Clemson leads the all-time series 1-0. The Tigers beat Penn State 35-10 in the Citrus Bowl that ended the 1987 season. Interim Lions head coach Terry Smith was a redshirting freshman on that team.

“I’m super excited about the opportunity,” Smith said earlier this month. “Obviously a return trip for myself to the Pinstripe Bowl. I was a part of the 2014 game. It was a memorable moment for us as Penn State.

“Super thankful that I have the opportunity to represent my university that I played for. I was uniquely a part of the first time we played against Clemson back in the Citrus Bowl of January 1988. We’ve only played them two times, and I’m like the common denominator to playing them.”

Become part of the Penn State community with Blue-White Illustrated. Start your membership today by clicking here to see our latest and best available offer.

Penn State-Clemson betting info

BetMGM calls Penn State a 2.5point underdog. The over/under betting total is 47.5 points.

Blue-White Illustrated predictions

Nate Bauer: Penn State: 27, Clemson: 23

Sean Fitz: Clemson: 20, PSU: 16

Thomas Frank Carr: Penn State: 28, Clemson: 24

Matt Herb: Clemson: 27 PSU: 24

Greg Pickel: Penn State: 27, Clemson: 24

Ryan Snyder: Clemson: 23, PSU: 17

Weather report

While some snow and/or mixed precipitation is possible early on Saturday, it looks like it will be dry by kickoff. Wind will also not be a factor. Overcast skies are expected. The high is around 40 degrees.