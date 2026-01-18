How to watch Penn State wrestling at Northwestern: Time and streaming info, projected lineups, more

Penn State wrestling seeks its 80th consecutive dual meet victory today. The No. 1 Nittany Lions are a massive favorite to earn it at Northwestern. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team beat Iowa 32-3 on Friday night. The Wildcats, meanwhile, lost 28-12 to Wisconsin. That drops Matt Storniolo‘s team to 3-2 on the year.

Everything you need to know to follow Penn State wrestling on Sunday.

Penn State wrestling at Northwestern: Time and TV info

Start time: 3 p.m. ET



TV: None.



Streaming: BTN+



Radio: Penn State Sports Network with Jeff Byers on the call (stream here)



Match notes: PSU | Northwestern



Results: The Wrestling Room forum

Projected Lions-Wildcats lineups

Rankings are courtesy of InterMat. Projections are based on each team’s match notes. In a situation where two or more wrestlers are listed, the name in bold is the one we believe will take the mat.

125 pounds: No. 2 Luke Lilledahl, PSU vs. No. 26 Dedrick Navarro, Northwestern

133 pounds: No. 5 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 24 Sean Spidle, NW

141 pounds: No. 7 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 32 Billy Dekraker, Northwestern

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. August Hibler, NW

157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. Gunnar Myers, NW

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. Jacob Bostleman, Northwestern

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 32 Eddie Enright, NW

184 pounds: No. 4 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. J.D. Perez, Northwestern

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. Alex Smith, NW

285 pounds: No. 13 Cole Mirasola PSU vs. Gable Christenson, NW

Could any backups wrestle for the Lions?

The following Penn State wrestlers made the two-dual, three-day trip, per Jeff Byers of the Penn State Sports Network:

125/133/141 pounds: Nate Desmond

133 pounds: Masa Ono

149 pounds: Dalton Perry, Connor Pierce

157 pounds: Joe Sealey

174 pounds: William Henckel

184 pounds: Asher Cunningham

197 pounds: Connor Mirasola

Ono cannot compete without burning his redshirt. So, you won’t see him in action. But could one of the other backups take the mat? We highly doubt it, unless someone exited the Iowa match hurt or ill. Sanderson and co., use these double dual weekends to simulate the weight management program neccesary to make weight for all three days of the NCAA Tournament. So, expect the starters to be ready to roll.